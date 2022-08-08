What Is Keith Urban’s Real Name? It’s Closer Than You’d Think

Keith Urban is one of the most famous faces in country music, selling millions of albums and performing to sold-out concert crowds on worldwide tours. Some might think they know everything about the singer. But did you know Urban changed his name early on in his career?

What is Keith Urban’s real name?

Singer Keith Urban poses during a photo shoot in Sydney, New South Wales. | James Croucher/Newspix/Getty Images

Keith Urban is a household name these days. But did you know he actually changed his name pre-fame? The country star was born Keith Urbahn. Urban has never revealed the reason behind the name change, but many assume he thought dropping the “h” would make it easier for people to pronounce.

No matter what name he performs under, there’s no denying the singer is talented. Urban has been nominated for 19 Grammy Awards, winning four of them. He was also given the Academy of Country Music Awards’ Jim Reeves International Award and the Mae Boren Axton Award in recognition of his work in the country music genre.

Keith Urban’s parents and hometown made him fall in love with country music

Urban fell in love with music at a young age, learning how to play the guitar at six years old. His love of country music came from his parents — his father even played drums in a band — and the town of Brisbane, where he grew up.

“My folks’ record collection has been the main influence on what I’ve done musically,” Urban shared in a 2000 interview with the New Zealand Herald. “You can’t help being influenced by your surroundings.”

The country singer gushed about his hometown. “It still feels like a country town and I love that about Brisbane,” Urban said. This love of country music led to his fascination with America.

“I inherited this kind of love for the American dream,” Urban explained. “I fell in love with the music, the cars, the whole idea of America.” In fact, his first introduction to live music was an American country artist. He even wore a bolo tie.

“I just remember this roar — the crowd like I’d never heard before,” Urban described. “You can’t beat Johnny Cash.”

Keith Urban’s country career, including 18 No. 1 songs

Throughout the ’80s, Urban made a name for himself on the Australian country music scene. He appeared on shows like the Reg Lindsay Country Homestead TV Program and Mike McClellan’s Music Program.

In 1990, he signed with EMI Australia and released his self-titled debut album the same year. It wasn’t long before Urban decided to take on the U.S. In 1999, he released his first international album, also named Keith Urban. He followed it up with the acclaimed Golden Road.

From there, his music career took off, spawning hits like “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” “The Fighter,” and “Long Hot Summer.” He has had 18 No. 1 songs on the Billboard U..S Hot Country Songs chart and has collaborated with artists like Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Pink.

