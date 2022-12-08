Keke Palmer Claps Back After Haters Call Her ‘Ugly’ Without Makeup: ‘Get the Help Y’all Need’

Keke Palmer revealed exciting news on Saturday Night Live when she announced her pregnancy. This was a happy time for the actor and host, but her pregnancy announcement was overshadowed by negative comments from some viewers. Some people made comments about her looks, going as far as saying she’s “ugly” without makeup. Here’s how Palmer handled the situation.

Keke Palmer’s pregnancy announcement

Palmer announced she’s having a baby during her SNL monologue. She said people were spreading rumors on the internet about her being pregnant. She joked that she didn’t want to confirm the rumors because she had a liquor sponsorship on the line.

“It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you,” says Palmer during her monologue. “But it’s even worse when they’re correct. I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low because I got a lot of stuff going on. People kept coming up to me [saying] congratulations. Can y’all stop? I got a liquor sponsorship on the line. Let the check clear then we can get to the baby shower.”

Palmer went on to say that being pregnant is “the biggest blessing.” She’s excited about being a mom. Palmer also said some people might feel strange about her having a baby because she was a child actor, but she says she’s an adult now.

Keke Palmer responds to haters calling her ‘ugly’ without makeup

Not everyone was celebrating with Palmer after she made her announcement. Some people were more concerned with how she looked in a recent photo and video during which she didn’t wear makeup. Palmer was surprised by the comments and decided to respond.

After seeing some of the comments, Palmer posted a message on Twitter saying, “I just saw a few comments of ppl saying I was ugly cause I wasn’t wearing any makeup. And I really want y’all to get the help y’all need because makeup isn’t real. I’m beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like.”

Palmer posted a follow-up reply, saying that she feels good about herself. Her confidence is so high that she wishes she could put how she feels about herself in a bottle.

“I wish I could bottle how I feel about myself and sell it,” writes Palmer. “Because some people take comments to heart and these ppl just say anything. I mean truly it’s insane to say anyone is ugly, but especially me.”

Fans came to Keke Palmer’s defense

Fans quickly came to Palmer’s defense, saying she is beautiful just the way she is. One fan said people who make negative comments about someone’s appearance are simply reflecting how they feel about themselves. Another fan said the people criticizing her are just “miserable.”

Other fans complimented Palmer on not only her looks but also her acting skills. Many agreed that she has a lot of talent. A fan summed up the situation by saying, “It’s too bad that we treat others so poorly.”

