Why Kelli Giddish Is Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Kelli Giddish — who has been portraying Detective Amanda Rollins for over a decade — recently revealed that she’s leaving Law & Order: SVU for good. Fans of the NBC series were shocked to hear the news, with many wondering why she’s calling it quits. Here’s what we know about Giddish’s exit so far.

Kelli Giddish reveals this season of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ is her last

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT — “Solving For the Unknowns” Episode 21019 — Pictured: Kelli Giddish as Detective Amanda Rollins | Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Giddish joined the cast of Law & Order: SVU in 2011. As Rollins, she quickly became a fan favorite. And her character’s relationship with Peter Scanavino’s Dominick Carisi has been one of the show’s most popular romances to date.

Rollins finally started getting her personal life on track last season. So fans were shocked when Giddish announced that she’s leaving the show after season 24.

“I wanted to address the chatter I’ve seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU,” Giddish wrote in an Instagram post. “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.”

“I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years,” the actor added. “There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”

In the post, Giddish also thanked her crew and co-stars, including Mariska Hargitay, and series creator Dick Wolf. “I’m so excited to take all the things I have learned in my time on SVU and put them toward everything that’s next to come,” she concluded.

The ‘Law & Order: SVU’ star is reportedly being forced out

Giddish didn’t reveal why she’s leaving the show in her social media message. But following her announcement, Variety reported that the actor had no choice in the matter. Apparently, the decision to drop Giddish appears to have come from the higher-ups, after they discussed her salary and future on the show.

“According to multiple sources, the SVU shake-up was a call made from above,” the outlet reported, “With one insider noting that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.”

Mariska Hargitay and showrunner David Graziano don’t want Kelli Giddish to leave ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Fans don’t want to see Giddish leave. But it seems that the series showrunner, Graziano, and her co-star/executive producer Hargitay aren’t happy about the exit either.

In the comments section of Giddish’s post, Graziano revealed that he had no part in the decision. And praising Giddish, he noted he hopes to work with her soon.

“Things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” he replied to concerned fans. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”

“She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing television,” he continued. “I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again.”

Soon after Giddish shared the news, Hargitay posted a photo of the two on set. “Once a SVU, Always a SVU, ” she wrote in the caption. “You have an amazing soul Kelli.”

According to Variety, Hargitay “pushed to keep Giddish on the procedural.” But it looks like executives decided to force her out anyway.

