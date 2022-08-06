Kelly Clarkson on ‘the Hardest Thing’ About Releasing New Music Post Her Recent Divorce 

Kelly Clarkson has been working on new music since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and the American Idol recently opened up about the challenges of releasing work after the end of her marriage. Here’s what Clarkson said about the divorce and her upcoming new music.

‘American Idol’ star Kelly Clarkson recently divorced Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson started dating Brandon Blackstock, the son of her former manager Narvel Blackstock in 2012. Clarkson’s ex-husband was also the stepson of Reba McEntire.

The American Idol star and Blackstock got married in October 2013, and Blackstock became her manager during their marriage. Their daughter, River Rose, was born in June 2014, and their son, Remington “Remy” Alexander, was born in April 2016.

Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The “Since U Been Gone” singer won primary custody of both children, and the divorce was finalized in August 2021.

Kelly Clarkson revealed ‘the hardest thing’ about releasing new music after her divorce

The Voice coach is preparing to release new music, and she recently opened up about the biggest challenge to putting out new songs since her divorce. On the June 29 episode of The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese, Kelly Clarkson said she doesn’t know how much to share with fans about her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she said (via E! News). “I’ve never had this difficult of a project. It’s one of those things where I’m a human and I’m going through something huge. Obviously, everybody knows, like, a big, huge divorce I went through.”

While Clarkson says she has to be “completely honest,” it’s complicated “because it’s in the public eye, and there’s other people involved.”

Although she’s taking some time to figure out what she’s comfortable releasing, Clarkson said fans can expect new music soon. “It’s coming,” the “Breakaway” singer promised. “I just gotta get my crap together.”

The ‘American Idol’ star was ordered to pay Brandon Blackstock $1.3 million in their divorce settlement

Per the terms of her divorce settlement, People reported that Kelly Clarkson was ordered to pay Brandon Blackstock $1.3 million, plus $115,000 in spousal support every month until Jan. 31, 2024. She also pays $45,000 each month in child support for the former couple’s two children.

Although she and Blackstock have joint custody, Clarkson is legally the primary caregiver. River and Remy live with her in Los Angeles.

Clarkson got both of the former couple’s Montana properties, and Blackstock was staying at one of them while paying the American Idol star $2,000 a month in rent.

The singer also got to keep the family pets, multiple cars, and a flight simulator. Blackstock was awarded the former couple’s farm animals and horses, several vehicles, and a golf simulator.

