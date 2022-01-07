Kelly Clarkson Refuses to Get Married Again

Kelly Clarkson‘s marriage to Brandon Blackstock consisted of wedded bliss for years. But in 2020, the American Idol winner and her husband called it quits after seven years of marriage.

Kelly Clarkson was married to Brandon Blackstock

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot in 2013. Blackstock himself has ties to Clarkson’s singing reality show The Voice: he’s the manager of singer Blake Shelton. He’s also a former stepson of country music star Reba McEntire.

Clarkson gave birth to their first child, a daughter named River Rose, in June 2014. Their son Remington “Remy” Alexander was born in April 2016.

Kelly Clarkson doesn’t want to get married again

Clarkson’s divorce from Blackstock was finalized in August 2021. In December of that year, she spoke to the Love Someone with Delilah podcast about her romantic life moving forward. And part of that future doesn’t include marriage.

“I do know I won’t get married again, but I just mean you never know about love, it’s one of those things where we’re engineered — especially from where I’m from, to have that,” she said. “I don’t have that need.”

Still, despite going through a challenging divorce process, Clarkson didn’t have any regrets about everything she went through.

“I regret nothing,” the singer stated plainly. “I feel like that’s what shapes you. It’s what makes you a better person. It’s what makes you recognise, ‘O.K., I missed those red flags. I missed that or I ignored that on purpose.'” She joked that she wanted to call her next album “Red Flag Collector.”

Even though she’s now a free woman to mingle with whoever she wants, she’s taking her new life slowly and is in no rush to start dating anyone.

“I’ve already had people be like, ‘Let me know when you’re wanting to date.’ It’s like, you know what, I don’t think you have to have someone with you all the time,” Clarkson admitted. “I really do enjoy my work, my kids, my creative self. Sometimes I got stifled in relationships. It’s hard to be as creative as I can because sometimes I wear my heart on my sleeve.”

Kelly Clarkson is busy

It’s not like Clarkson has tons of free time these days anyway. She currently hosts her own talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, every day. And on top of that, she serves as a coach and judge on The Voice.

In 2021, Clarkson helped lead singing group Girl Named Top to win The Voice. They were the first trio to win NBC’s singing competition series. Despite being competitive herself, Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight that she believed all the finalists of The Voice‘s 21st season were talented.

“We were all talking about it — not just the coaches, but me with my glam squad and everybody — we were like, ‘This is the best finale, the best season overall with so much talent, and they’re all different!” she raved. “Literally, I would have been happy for anyone who was gonna win.”

