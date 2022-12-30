Kelly Clarkson Revealed She Got a ‘Contact High’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus: ‘When You Walked out, You Were Definitely Hungry’

Kelly Clarkson revealed what it was like to go on the tour bus of country music star Willie Nelson, noting it was “everything you kind of wanted it to be.”

That is, at least, if you want it to smell like marijuana and are hoping for a little “contact high.”

According to Clarkson, walking into the atmosphere that Nelson is known for was all fun. But she was “definitely hungry” when she left.

(L) Kelly Clarkson | Timothy Norris/Getty Images (R) Willie Nelson | Gary Miller/Getty Images for Shock Ink

When Cher visited Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the two got on the subject of things that smell like marijuana, and both noted how they’d been on Nelson’s tour bus. “I went on Willie Nelson’s bus once, and I got a contact high,” Clarkson declared.

She then recalled how it was like going into a “store,” where everything was just kind of “laid out on the table.”

“It was everything you kind of wanted it to be when you walked in,” she shared. “But when you walked out, you were definitely hungry.”

Notably, Clarkson once confessed to eating a marijuana cookie in Amsterdam, but said, “I have never smoked anything in my life. I’ve never tried any drugs” (People).

Willie Nelson wants 4/20 to become a national holiday

Nelson, ever the advocate, was part of a petition to have President Joe Biden create a new, official 4/20 holiday.

The petition reads, “April 20th, known in these parts as 4/20, has long been celebrated as a holiday in smokey circles throughout this fine country, but in reality for cannabis users, one day just isn’t enough.”

“In fact, for us, the ‘High Holidays’ begin on 4/20 and end on 4/29, the birthday of the legendary Willie Nelson,” it says, requesting those nine days be declared a national holiday.

“Please puff, puff, and pass this to your friends in Congress for consideration,” the petition asks, adding, “When you do, reflect on the immortal words of Willie: ‘I think people need to be educated to the fact that marijuana is not a drug. Marijuana is an herb and a flower. …'”

Willie Nelson stopped smoking marijuana because of breathing issues

In 2010, Nelson talked to Larry King about his tolerance for marijuana and noted his habits aren’t for everyone. He also warned that anything that puts heat or smoke in the lungs could damage them but said he felt it was safe otherwise.

That’s when he shocked King by telling him he’d smoked before their interview. “So you have pot in you right now?” King questioned, to which Nelson replied, “Yeah. You could arrest me.”

Though Nelson openly smoked marijuana for many decades, he revealed he gave it up in his late eighties. In an interview with KSAT television station out of Texas, the “Crazy” songwriter confessed that he had “abused” his lungs and that breathing had become a “little more difficult.”

“I don’t smoke anymore,” Nelson said. “Take better care of myself.”