Kelly Rowland Talks About Beyoncé’s Work Ethic – ‘It’s Different’

It’s no doubt that Beyoncé is arguably the greatest performer of our generation. And while there are artists who are equally as talented, urban legend reveals that Beyoncé works the hardest at her craft. Even members of Destiny’s Child agree with that sentiment. Kelly Rowland recently opened up about witnessing Beyoncé’s worth ethic firsthand and says no one compares.

Kelly Rowland says she works hard but not as hard as Beyoncé

Rowland joined Destiny’s Child when she was just 10 years old. She formed a lifelong friendship with the Carmen star that has transcended fame. While Beyoncé continues honing in on her solo career with her recently released album Renaissance, Rowland’s career goals have shifted. She too has had a successful solo career but has branched off into acting, hosting television programs, and releasing a children’s book.

In a recent interview with Angie Martinez’s In Real Life podcast, Rowland opened up about how their work ethics differ. When Martinez mentioned that it’s probably amazing for Kelly to be so close to someone who works as hard as Beyoncé, Rowland agreed. Martinez noted that Rowland also works hard, but Rowland shared a slightly different opinion.

“No, hers is different,’ Rowland quipped about the Dreamgirls star. “It’s different, it’s like another whole beast. And it’s so funny because her being so focused in that space made me come up in another space that I am just as excited about in. So, I’m like, ‘Oh, I have to pay attention to that much detail.’ I watch the way she works. She works so incredibly intricate. It’s something that you’re born with. You either have it, or you don’t. And it’s a really dope focus, and it’s one of the many reasons it makes her so f—ing dope.”

LeToya Luckett previously said Beyoncé’s work ethic is unmatched, and why her icon status is no surprise

Alongside the Queen Bey, Rowland grew up performing with Luckett. The Greenleaf star performed in Destiny’s Child until she was kicked out of the group in 1998. Luckett has since made peace with both Beyoncé and Rowland and remains a fan of both. But she says Beyoncé’s work ethic is unlike any other.

While appearing on Tank’s R&B Money podcast, Luckett spoke about watching Beyoncé work on their rise to superstardom. She said that even as a teenager, Beyoncé surpassed everyone else. When she watches her performances as a solo artist, Luckett says she is always amazed by what Beyoncé can do. She explained:

I be watching her on stage sometimes, she don’t know this, but I be like, ‘We ain’t used to do that. Wait a minute. How you did that? We ain’t used to do that.’ But it came from perfecting your craft and working. When some of us wanted to go to the movies, when we did have our off time, she was in the studio sitting there by herself writing a record. I’ll never forget, were at an indoor gym situation having our fun like kids are supposed to and she sat out in the hot a–- car and was writing to a track. And I remember going, ‘Where B at?’ And they said, ‘Oh, she’s in the car.’ And I went and sat in the passenger seat and she just wrote this record. And I was like, ‘We be out here trying to have fun and this girl, she’s on it. She lives this. Like she wants this bad. It is no surprise to me that she is the icon that she is…her work ethic…I ain’t as monstrous, I’ve never seen anything like it.

Kelly Rowland says she enjoys performing with Destiny’s Child

While fans wait for Beyoncé’s new tour, rumored to start in 2023, many wonder if the group will ever reunite/ she’s performed alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams at Coachella and the Super Bowl. Still, a full tour hasn’t occurred since 2005.

Rowland says she enjoys performing, though nowadays, it takes a lot to get her to commit to something as such due to her life at home as a wife and mother of two. But she gushed when speaking about performing with her group members, noting it’s a camaraderie, chemistry, and experience that is unexplainable.

