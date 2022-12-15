Kelsea Ballerini Buys New $2.5 Million Nashville Home from Kacey Musgraves

Kelsea Ballerini didn’t wait until the New Year to turn over a new leaf. The country star recently finalized her divorce from singer Morgan Evans. Now, she’s found a new place to call home in time to celebrate the holidays with a fresh start.

The secluded lot promises some privacy for the “Half of My Hometown” singer. It’s a space that allows for a clean slate Ballerini can put her mark on. She purchased the home from none other than fellow country musician Kacey Musgraves. Here’s more on the $2.5 million estate, and how Ballerini is already enjoying the home.

Kelsea Ballerini and ex-husband Morgan Evans sold their $4 million home following their divorce

Ballerini’s year, in a phrase, has been Subject to Change. The 29-year-old singer released the so-named album in September. It arrived shortly after the announcement in August that she was divorcing her husband Morgan Evans, 37. Ballerini and Evans met and dated in a whirlwind romance that led to them tying the knot in 2017.

The modern farmhouse Ballerini and Evans shared since November 2020 was featured in a remodeling issue of The Spruce. It showed off Ballerini’s “maximalist” style. Bold and whimsical floral wallpaper patterns adorn many of the rooms — including some ceilings — along with plush, colorful furniture and geometric touches.

Ballerini has been public about the role of therapy in her marriage from early on. But the two made the “deeply difficult” decision to end their almost 5-year marriage earlier this year. Ballerini filed for divorce on August 26, 2022. “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram later that week.

The couple listed their home in late October as part of their divorce proceedings, according to The U.S. Sun. The publication reported that the home, which sold for $3.95 million, went under contract with a new buyer less than three weeks later.

Kelsea Ballerini bought a secluded 4-bedroom home from Kacey Musgraves following the split

Now in need of a new home base, Ballerini selected a 3,494-square-foot home previously owned by “Simple Times” singer Musgraves. Interestingly, Lindsay Rhodes, the interior designer Ballerini worked with to renovate her previous pad with Evans, also worked with Musgraves. The interior of the new home is much more of a blank slate — there’s not a swatch of floral wallpaper to be found. But perhaps the dramatically different style was a drawing point for Ballerini.

Musgraves’ home was not officially listed on the market. But grant deeds show the house became Ballerini’s this fall, according to The Dirt. The new home is located on a wooded lot down a long lane, perfect for any Nashville celebrity looking for a little breathing room.

The home was featured earlier in 2022 by Architectural Digest. The publication highlights the clean, minimalist spaces that Musgraves sought after her own divorce from Ruston Kelly. Musgraves said it felt like a “new beginning” for her when she purchased it in 2020. Now, perhaps it will provide the same opportunity for Ballerini.

Ballerini is already expressing gratitude for the new space

made it home. to myself. to what’s ahead. let’s unpack and stay awhile. ? pic.twitter.com/dKYV0VDrpb — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 17, 2022

At a performance at the Grand Ole Opry on November 15, Ballerini said she’d had quite a day. She started that morning putting the final paperwork in place for her divorce, then finding out she was nominated for a Grammy for her hit single “Heartfirst.” That was followed later that day by picking up the keys to her new “dream home,” and then finding herself performing on stage at the Opry. “And s***, if that ain’t country music, I don’t know what is,” she said (via Twitter).

The “Doin’ My Best” singer posted her first picture from the new home the next day, sitting on the floor with moving boxes. “made it home. to myself. to what’s ahead. let’s unpack and stay awhile,” she wrote. Since then, she’s shared clips of making herself on Instagram at home in the new Nashville abode, by buying her Labradoodle Dibs a new (much-too-small) dog bed and taking a bath in her new modern tub, complete with candlelight and fuzzy slippers.

Ballerini also posted herself singing “What I Have” from her new home, which Architectural Digest dubbed the “music room” when Musgraves owned it. “‘Cause I got a roof over my head / I got my own body in bed / I’m doing alright right where I’m at / With what I have,” she sang with a clear voice, changing the lyrics as she has on several occasions from “I got a warm body in bed.” The singer summed up her current state of mind with the caption, “It’s gratitude season.”