How Kelsea Ballerini Honored Shania Twain at the ACM Honors

Kelsea Ballerini sometimes covers Shania Twain songs, also honoring the country legend at the ACM Honors. At the 2022 event, this artist wore Twain’s 1999 white turtleneck dress. Here’s what each performer said about the “sisterhood of the traveling dress.”

Kelsea Ballerini shared her admiration for Shania Twain

Honoree, Shania Twain and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors | John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

Ballerini is the artist behind “Hole In the Bottle,” “This Feeling,” and “Half of my Hometown.” Her song “I Quit Drinking” holds over 100 million Spotify plays. She’s also a fan of Twain, appearing at the ACM Honors, where Twain was honored with the “Poet’s Award.”

Ballerini was asked to sing at the event, writing that she was “performing for [her] hero” on her Instagram story. The Academy of Country Music (ACM) Honors wouldn’t be the first time Ballerini covered a Twain song, as this artist appeared alongside Jill Scott and Meghan Trainor for a Twain medley at the 2016 CMT Awards.

Kelsea Ballerini wore Shania Twain’s white dress to the 2022 ACM Honors

In addition to performing at the ACM Honors, Ballerini appeared at the event in the same white turtleneck dress originally worn by Twain. Before the event, the artist reposted an Instagram Story from the Grammy Museum, captioning it, “Sisterhood of the traveling dress…guess where @shaniatwain’s #GRAMMYs dress is off too next.”

During an interview with ExtraTV, Twain said that she was “blown away” seeing Ballerini in the iconic turtleneck outfit.

“She looks absolutely stunning,” Twain added, “and it brings the memories back to life, really great memories. I mean, that was a Grammy night for me, a big night, and it was an honor that she wanted to wear it — to dust it off and put it on.”

When it’s not being worn by Ballerini or Twain, the dress appears in the Power of Women in Country exhibit at the Grammy Museum.

Twain said it was a ‘wonderful moment’ wearing her white dress to the Grammy Awards

Twain first wore this dress to the 1999 Grammy Awards, where she performed “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “You’re Still the One.”

“That’s always a wonderful moment,” Twain said during a video with Vogue. “Very much in the Audrey Hepburn theme. This is where I really start getting, I guess, excited about being shiny and glitzy.”

“Country music artists when I was a kid were always like, really glitzy and shiny, and I thought, ‘Well, you know, I wanna be more sober than that in my style,’” she continued. “But oh no, once I got into sequins that was it. I’ve never turned back.”

Twain returned to the Grammy Awards, also releasing music like the 2017 album Now (Deluxe). Music by the country star is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

