Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Divorce: Fans Are Quick to Tell the Singers ‘Marriage Takes Work’ but They’ve Been in Therapy for Years

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans married in 2017, and now the country singers are set to divorce. Ballerini announced the couple’s separation on Aug. 29, and People Magazine revealed that Ballerini officially filed for divorce on Aug. 26. Fans’ reaction to the news has been mixed, with some fans criticizing Ballerini and Evans for not working harder to save their marriage.

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans went to ‘therapy for several years’ before divorcing

Ballerini and Evans began dating in 2016, and they married in December 2017. After nearly five years of marriage, Ballerini announced that she and Evans are divorcing.

In a new report by People Magazine, it was revealed that the decision to divorce was not a sudden one by Ballerini or Evans.

A source reportedly told People Magazine, “They’ve been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate.”

Country music fans reacted to the news of the divorce

After the news of Ballerini and Evans’ impending divorce broke, country music fans shared their reactions on social media.

Some fans questioned the country singers’ decision and reasoned the two artists should have worked harder to avoid divorcing.

“This is just too sad. All marriage takes work and if you don’t put the work in it it’s not gonna last,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Young couples dont work hard enough on there marriage’s !”

Other fans offered sympathy for Ballerini and Evans and defended the singers’ decision.

“Divorce is so hard, even when it’s what you want. Lots of emotions and ups and downs. I feel for them both as they navigate through, especially in a busy time being out in the public eye and subject to lots of questions,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

“Therapy is good but maybe this wasn’t the right time for them to be married,” a Reddit user wrote. “They both seem like nice people. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

✨o n e m o n t h ✨ until subject to change is ours…how we feelin?

i’m ????? pic.twitter.com/jUIQ1JisYA — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) August 26, 2022

Kelsea Ballerini posted a statement about her divorce from Morgan Evans

On the morning of Aug. 29, Ballerini published a statement on her Instagram story. In the post, Ballerini shared details about her decision and her hopes for the future.

“Friends, I’ve always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce,” Ballerini wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

In the conclusion of her statement, Ballerini asked fans to respect her and Evans’ privacy going forward.

“With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can,” Ballerini wrote.

