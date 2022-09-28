Kelsea Ballerini Says New Album ‘Subject to Change’ Is ‘the First Album Where I Didn’t Worry About Being a Role Model’

On Sept. 23, country artist Kelsea Ballerini released a new album called Subject to Change. The album is Ballerini’s fourth studio album and features Kelly Clarkson and Carly Peace on a song. In an interview with The Spruce, Ballerini said Subject to Change “is the first album where” she “didn’t worry about being a role model.”

Kelsea Ballerini | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

What Kelsea Ballerini thinks of her album ‘Subject to Change’

On Subject to Change, Ballerini is credited as a co-writer on all of the tracks, and she is the sole songwriter on the song “Marilyn.”

Leading up to the release of Subject to Change, Ballerini was interviewed by The Spruce. In the interview, Ballerini gave some insight into how she wrote songs for Subject to Change.

“This is the first album where I didn’t worry about being a role model,” Ballerini said. “Instead of writing for other people, I wrote for me. It really changed the way that I perceived myself and perceived my art and what I have to contribute to the world. Like, ‘Oh, you’re allowed to grow up. You’re allowed to say how you feel. You’re allowed to mess up and you’re allowed to own that too.'”

if i’m honest, growing up it kinda hurts like hell…and for me, it sounds like this. internal observations, drunken conversations, diehard friendships, jumping in hopeful, owning the cringe, doing my best pic.twitter.com/DOKVbFAhkm — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 23, 2022

RELATED: Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Divorce: Fans Are Quick to Tell the Singers ‘Marriage Takes Work’ but They’ve Been in Therapy for Years

The country singer loves writing

While Ballerini is most known for her country tunes, the singer-songwriter considers writing to be the most important aspect of her career.

“I have always said I am a writer way before I’m anything else,” Ballerini told The Spruce.

She added, “My parents got divorced when I was twelve, and that was the catalyst for me.”

In 2021, Ballerini showcased her writing skill in a new way with a book of poetry called Feel Your Way Through.

Even though Ballerini has a passion for writing, she has always been driven to make a career in music happen.

“I used to not even be able to get into The Bluebird [Café] to play, so I would sit on the railing and play for the line of people as they walked in,” the singer told The Spruce. “I was and am really determined. I feel like if there’s not a space that’s ready for you, then you just make your own space.”

really taking in this release week. the love you’ve shown the album. the support you’ve shown me as an artist, but more so, person. the unfiltered joy and enthusiasm you’ve brought to the shows. can’t thank you enough. ? https://t.co/v697MjiF6U pic.twitter.com/sT76UyvVJC — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 27, 2022

RELATED: Here’s What the Lyrics to Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘I Quit Drinking’ Mean

Kelsea Ballerini collaborated with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce

Over the course of her music career, Ballerini has worked with multiple artists including Shania Twain, Kenny Chesney, and Dolly Parton.

“Working with Shania and Kenny and Dolly, you realize they are there because they show up, and I mean that in every sense of the word,” Ballerini told The Spruce. “They show up early. They show up prepared. They show up knowing who they are talking to, and just being present. With all three of them and the ways that I got to work with them, it was just really good to see that good people win, and win big.”

On her newest album Subject to Change, Ballerini made a song called “You’re Drunk, Go Home” with Clarkson and Pearce.

Subject to Change tracklist:

“Subject to Change” “The Little Things” “I Can’t Help Myself” “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” “Love Is a Cowboy” “Muscle Memory” “I Guess They Call It Fallin” “Weather” “Universe” “Walk in the Park” “Heartfirst” “You’re Drunk, Go Home” (with Kelly Clarkson and Carly Peace) “Doin’ My Best” “Marilyn” “What I Have”

RELATED: Inside Kelsea Ballerini’s Nashville Home