Kelsey Grammer Was Living In His Car When He Booked ‘Cheers’

Cheers is an iconic TV sitcom that takes place in a local Boston bar. The show starred Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, George Wendt, John Ratzenberger, Shelley Long, Kirstie Alley, and many others, including Kelsey Grammer who played psychiatrist, Dr. Frasier Crane.

It was the intention of the writers and producers to only have his character on the show for four episodes. But Grammer impressed the Cheers producers with his comedy chops. The rest is history, including the popular spinoff Frasier that lasted for a decade as a staple of must-see TV. But it didn’t start out that easy for Grammer who was living in his car as he booked the role of his most iconic character.

How did Grammer land his iconic role on ‘Cheers’?

The character of Dr. Frasier Crane may have looked and felt much different had another actor played the part. Originally, it was offered to actor John Lithgow, who later claimed his spot in ’90s sitcom history with 3rd Rock from the Sun. At the time, Lithgow was acting more in movies and theater, so he passed on the role.

Grammer was also only supposed to appear in four episodes of the classic sitcom. However, according to Page Six, once the producers saw his audition tape, producer James Burrows said, “We all started laughing … He drove out from New York and for a time was living in his car on the Paramount lot.” After that, he not only played Frasier for those four episodes, but for twenty years across both Cheers and Frasier.

But the set wasn’t without tension. Actor Shelley Long wanted the character of Frasier written out. She felt many of the lines his character received could have gone to her equally uptight and neurotic Diane.

Kelsey Grammer continued his success with ‘Frasier’

Ten years after the debut of Cheers, Frasier premiered to continue Grammer’s character’s story. In this show, Frasier has moved back to his hometown of Seattle and is working on a radio talk show while dealing with his elderly father and even more neurotic brother.

Frasier was a popular TV show throughout its ten-year run. It also paid homage to its roots by featuring many Cheers cast members in cameos, including Long who wanted to squash any rumors of animosity between the two actors.

‘Frasier’ is getting a reboot

For fans of 90’s television, there have been many reboots that have brought back a certain nostalgia. However, one show that had been missing from this bundle of reboots was Frasier. Fans are excited now that a reboot of the show has been confirmed, and Grammer is speaking about it.

While there are not many details provided so far, Grammer has said his iconic character will be filthy rich. Not only will Frasier be better off than he already was in the original show, the radio psychiatrist will also be residing in a different city: Boston.

The show will stream on Paramount+, but because the cast is not set and filming has not begun, it could be some time before the reboot premieres.