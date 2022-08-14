Kendall Jenner’s ‘Not Like Other Girls’ and ‘Pick Me’ Attitude Isn’t Popular With Fans

The Kardashians receive so much criticism daily that nothing they do goes unnoticed. Fans of the sisters have called them out for lack of relatability which was what made them mega-famous, to begin with. Kendall Jenner, especially, has attracted flack for what many call a “pick me” energy. Jenner’s “not like other girls” attitude she’s slowly growing out of isn’t popular with fans.

Fans feel Kendall Jenner is a huge ‘pick me’

“Pick me” is a term used to describe a woman who claims she isn’t like other women and tries to put down other women to gain attention and validation from men. A Reddit user recently posted a poll asking others if they felt Jenner was a “pick me” girl.

Out of the 852 people that voted, 590 said she was a “pick me” girl, while 262 voted against it. One fan said, “I’m sure I’ve labeled Kendall a ‘pick me’ in the past because of how much she subtly puts down Kylie for getting fillers, being into makeup, acrylics, and all that.”

In a different Reddit thread, a user posted a People Magazine article about her preferences for hanging out with men over women. In the article, Jenner labeled herself a “guys girl.” The user said, “This article, in Kendall’s own words, sums up that she is a ‘pick me.’ Prefers hanging out with guys over girls because she likes sports. Considers herself a ‘guys girl.’ Oof”

In another thread, one user said, “Kendall talks in a certain way, like trying to say, like, she’s always more than the rest. So people think she just wants attention from men.” Another fan said, “She continues to say how quirky she is by being obsessed with health. That’s not a weird thing to be into. She can just afford it. It’s annoying things like that.”

A section of fans feel others are looking for things to criticize

While many seemed convinced that Jenner exudes “pick me” vibes, others came to her defense, arguing that Jenner only describes her hobbies which have nothing to do with her seeking the male gaze.

One user asked on Reddit, “Can someone tell me why people always call Kendall a ‘pick me’? And why don’t they call the other sisters this as much?” The user continued, “I really don’t understand because Kendall seems the type that more so does things for herself rather than external validation.”

A fan said that while Jenner doesn’t necessarily fall in the ‘pick me’ category, she does have “that whole ‘not like other girls’ thing going on.” However, the user argued that Jenner doesn’t do it for male attention but is “just a rich girl trying to be quirky and different.”

Another user provided a mini-think piece on the difference between a “not like other girls” and a “pick me,” arguing that Jenner enjoys hobbies that are often associated with men, which puts her under the “not like other girls” category.

Some fans think Kendall Jenner’s sisters are more ‘pick me’ than her

While some fans couldn’t decide whether Jenner is a “pick me” or a “not like other girls” type of woman, others argued that her sisters are way worse. One fan said, “Kim is the ultimate ‘pick me’ girl, IMO.” Another seconded that, saying, “Kim and Kourtney are the ‘pick me’ sisters.”

One fan said, “I just feel like it’s kind of misogyny. If anything, all the other sisters do WAY more for the male gaze than her, but because people perceive her as the most natural, they hate her.”

Kendall Jenner, for her part, seems to find humor in the accusations, having posted a TikTok of her snowboarding with the caption, “it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes.”

