Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe Among Attendees at Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party

Beyoncé hosted a secret Renaissance release party in New York City, with some calling the disco-themed event “Club Renaissance.” Here’s what we know about some celebrities who attended the star-studded event, including Jay-Z, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Normani.

Beyoncé hosted her Club Renaissance party to celebrate the release of ‘Renaissance’

Singer Beyoncé performs during the ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars | Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Beyoncé is in her renaissance period. On July 29, 2022, the award-winning singer released her seventh studio album — Renaissance. The collection featured “Plastic Off the Sofa,” “America Has a Problem,” “Summer Renaissance,” and her already-released single, “Break My Soul.”

This artist celebrated her release in style, hosting her “Club Renaissance” party in New York City in August 2022.

Beyoncé’s sparkly silver look, styled by Marni Senofonte, was a House of Timothy White shimmery bodysuit. According to WWD, the artist finished her look with Giuseppe Zanotti crystal-embellished platform heels, Wolford tights, and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Kendrick Lamar, Normani, and other celebrities attended Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance

Of course, the musician appeared at this party alongside her husband, Jay-Z, with her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her father, Matthew Knowles, also in attendance. Other celebrities at Club Renaissance include Tyler Perry, Kendrick Lamar, DiCaprio, Normani, Telfar Clemens, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, and others.

Janelle Monáe came dressed in a white top, completing the look with sparkly heels and white sunglasses. La La Anthony wore a Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit.

“Don’t even know if I’m allowed to say it, but I literally watched an entire club LOSE IT,” Questlove tweeted of the party. “Renaissance played from start to finish three times. Its creator [was] more hyped seeing the culmination of a lot of hard work.”

Queen Bey herself shared pictures from the disco-themed party on Instagram. Her second Instagram post from Club Renaissance, which featured a video of her and Jay-Z holding hand, earned over 2 million likes.

Beyoncé released ‘Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)’

Around the same time as Club Renaissance, Beyoncé’s Renaissance jumped to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 music chart — the first No. 1 album by a woman in seven months. She noted this in an Instagram video without audio, holding up her pointer finger and laughing.

Days after Renaissance debuted, Beyoncé released “BREAK MY SOUL (THE QUEENS REMIX)” — a reimagined version of her single, combined with “Vogue” by Madonna. This song gave a shoutout to some of Beyoncé’s closest friends, as well as her family members and influential public figures.

“Betty Davis, Solange Knowles,” the artist sings. “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’ / Lauryn Hill, Roberta Flack Toni, Janet, Tierra Whack / Missy, Diana, Grace Jones / Aretha, Anita, Grace Jones.”

The last full-length album created by Beyoncé was The Lion King: The Gift and its corresponding Disney+ visual album, Black is King. Renaissance is available on most major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal.

