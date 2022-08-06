Kenny Chesney Reacts to the Woman Who Died at His Denver Concert

A woman fell to her death at a Kenny Chesney concert in Denver, Colorado. A spokesperson for the venue released a statement regarding the accident, as did the country star himself. Here’s what Chesney wrote about the “accidental death,” saying that he was “devastated” to learn about the loss.

A woman died at a Kenny Chesney concert

Kenny Chesney performs at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT

As one of country music’s biggest stars, Chesney hosted several concerts throughout the United States. At one event in Denver, Colorado, a woman died after falling from a railing onto the concourse below. According to a police spokesperson, it is not believed that this woman was pushed.

A statement from the Denver Police Department read, “an adult female guest at Empower Field at Mile High was sitting on an escalator railing, fell to the concourse below, and died as a result of the injuries. This is being investigated as an accidental death.”

Kenny Chesney said he was ‘devastated’ to learn about the fan death at his concert

News broke regarding the death of this Chesney fan. As a result, the “I Go Back” singer released a statement about the loss, sharing that he was “devastated” to hear about the attendee.

“I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show. There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking,” Chesney said in a statement with The Denver Post.

“Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together, and that love we share makes us so much more,” he continued. “For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family’s loss, I grieve with them and for them.”

According to the same Denver Post article, the event venue, Empower Field, also released a statement regarding the “accidental death.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident,” the statement said. The woman has not been publicly identified, and [police spokesman Nate] Magee did not know her age. He also did not know how far she fell or whether she was taken to a hospital or died at the stadium.”

Kenny Chesney postponed his ‘Here and Now’ tour for 2022

In honor of the 2020 release Here and Now, Chesney’s aptly titled “Here and Now” tour was announced in June 2020, with scheduled performances throughout 2021. Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, the tour was postponed until 2022.

The artist officially restarted performances in the summer of 2022. That included stops in East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium, Syracuse, New York, and Foxboro, Massachusetts.

For those who can’t make it to live performances, music by Chesney is available on most major streaming platforms. That includes his chart-topping hits “American Kids,” “When the Sun Goes Down,” and “All the Pretty Girls.”

RELATED: Kenny Chesney’s Secret to Staying Fit After 50 is Ridiculously Simple