Kenny Loggins’ Net Worth Rebounded After the ‘Danger Zone’ and ‘Footloose’ Singer’s Financial Troubles

Kenny Loggins was one of the biggest hitmakers of the ’80s, releasing huge songs like “Footloose,” “I’m Alright,” and the Top Gun theme song “Danger Zone.” With hits like those, many wonder what the singer’s net worth is, especially since he’s experienced his fair share of investment woes, alimony payments, and financial crises.

Kenny Loggins’ “Danger Zone,” a No. 2 Hot 100 hit in 1986 which also kicks off Maverick’s opening scene, saw a 142% climb in streams to 3.875 million and a 235% gain in sales to 6,000 during the last chart week. pic.twitter.com/a6hhl7iF3Q — Eric Alper ? (@ThatEricAlper) June 9, 2022

This summer, Top Gun: Maverick hit theaters and kicked off a huge resurgence for the ’80s franchise. Loggins was a part of the original movie, writing and recording “Danger Zone” and “Playing with the Boys,” which played in the 1986 movie’s beach volleyball scene.

This isn’t the only hit movie Loggins has been a part of. The singer also wrote and sang the titular theme song for the 1984 blockbuster Footloose, as well as “I’m Alright” for the hit comedy Caddyshack.

He was also a part of Loggins & Messina, a band he started with Jim Messina. The group was how Loggins got his start in the music business, and they found success with singles like “Vahevala,” “Danny’s Song,” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”

What is Kenny Loggins’ net worth?

Musician Kenny Loggins in 2022 | Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

With a huge music career, it’s no surprise Loggins has a high net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the singer is worth $16 million. If that number seems a little low, that makes sense. Loggins has had his fair share of investment woes, alimony payments, and financial crises.

Financial difficulties hit Loggins all at once. The first hit came from a business investment Loggins. He invested a large amount of money in Equinox, a company later found to be a multi-level marketing scheme. The singer was also a spokesperson for the company. Loggins likely lost a significant chunk of change he financed with Equinox.

Next, his second wife, Julia Cooper, unexpectedly left him. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2004. In a 2009 interview, Loggins said, “I got pretty blindsided by Julia’s decision to leave. She’s a very impulsive woman, and she found herself going through a midlife crisis, and she didn’t know what to make of it and it changed her life.”

Loggins’ bad luck rounded out with the 2008/2009 financial crisis, which did not help his dwindling bank account. Luckily, the singer was able to turn things around, continuing to perform and release music.

Fans love Loggins for his “yacht rock” and “easy listening” music, but he is reportedly tough to work with in the studio. According to friend Stevie Nicks, Loggins was a “slave-driver” while the pair worked on a duet together.

Stevie Nicks calls Kenny Loggins a ‘slave-driver’

Loggins invited Nicks to sing with him on the 1978 track “Whenever I Call You Friend.” The Fleetwood Mac star quickly agreed, not knowing what she was in for.

“That was a discipline thing,” the singer said of her time working with Loggins. “I call him Slave-Driver Loggins. He cracked the whip on me for two days to get that particular performance. And I was downright angry at points where I was going, ‘I’m not going to do this.’ He said, ‘Yes, you are.’”

“He’s a real good producer, Kenny, he got exactly what he wanted,” Nicks continued. “When it was done and I left, I was knocked out. I really had to keep my mouth shut and do what I was told. And it worked. He wasn’t interested in a dull vocal.”

Through hard work in the studio and hits in movies and on the radio, Loggins has managed to amass a significant net worth even with a few financial setbacks.

RELATED: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Skyrocketed a Beloved Baby Name to Even More Popularity