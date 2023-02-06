Kenzie Ziegler on How ‘Dance Moms’ Makes People Think She’s ‘Just a Random Girl Singing’

Mackenzie Ziegler, or Kenzie as she’s known professionally, is making a name for herself in the music world. The 18-year-old recently signed with a new record label, Hollywood Records, and has released two new songs. On October 21, 2022, she debuted “100 degrees”, the lead single from her upcoming album. On January 12, the singer dropped “paper.” But despite the time and effort Kenzie has put into her music career, some people have a hard time seeing her as a musician because of Dance Moms.

Kenzie Ziegler | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kenzie Ziegler joined the ‘Dance Moms’ cast at a very young age

Kenzie was only six years old when she first appeared on Dance Moms with her mother, Melissa Gisoni, and older sister, Maddie Ziegler. The youngest member of the ALDC Junior Elite Competition Team, the “donuts” singer can scarcely remember a time before the show. The show made Kenzie and Maddie famous faces and they are still known for their six-year stint on the show despite their achievements elsewhere in the world of entertainment.

The ‘paper’ singer began her professional music career many years ago

Recently, Kenzie spoke with Paper Magazine about her music career. She shared that her Dance Moms fame sometimes mistakenly leads people to believe that singing is just a random hobby for her. “I feel like since a lot of people only know me from a TV show, they think I’m just a random girl singing, and I’m like, No guys, I’ve been doing this for a really long time,” Kenzie explained. “I promise. I’m not just doing it because everyone else is doing it.”

Of course, superfans of Dance Moms know that music has always been a passion for Kenzie. She began taking voice lessons at the age of six. She also launched her music career during her tenure on the hit reality TV show. Fans will recall that she even recorded her very first single, “It’s A Girl Party” in season 4.

Kenzie shares how she very developed a passion for music

In an interview with Hollywood Records, Kenzie shared when she first discovered that she had a passion for singing. “My mom put me in voice lessons when I was six because I was constantly singing around the house,” the songwriter explained. “Once I learned how to sing, I ended up falling in love with music.”

That love has only expanded in the 12 years since. With Kenzie’s upcoming album, she’s excited to show fans how she’s grown and matured as an artist. Fans can expect to hear more directly from Kenzie in this new body of work. The artist has shared that she’s had more agency on this album than ever before. She felt comfortable sharing her thoughts and opinions in songwriting sessions and lending her voice to topics she truly feels passionate about.

Does Kenzie’s upcoming album have an official release date?

But when is Kenzie’s album set to come out? There’s no official release date as of yet. However, the Dance Moms alum seems to be teasing a summer drop. “I think probably this summer, which is still a long time away, but there will definitely be a lot more music coming out and you’ll have something to look forward to,” Kenzie shared with Paper Magazine when asked about an album. “I can’t really tell you anything about the album, other than ‘paper’ is probably my favorite song.”