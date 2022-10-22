Kenzie Ziegler on Sia Wanting to Do a Song With Her: ‘I Thought I was Going to Die’

Though Kenzie Ziegler got her start as a dancer, she has since transitioned into being a singer-songwriter. She released her first song, “Girl Party,” when she was still on Dance Moms. Since then, she’s transitioned to a more adult sound with songs like “Donuts,” “Happy for Me,” and most recently, “100 Degrees.” At just 18, the Dancing with the Stars: Juniors alum has already gone on tour with Pretty Much and collaborated with Sia.

Kenzie Ziegler | Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Samsung

Kenzie Ziegler and Sia have known each other for ages

Back in 2020, Kenzie released her song “Exhale,” which featured Sia. While some fans felt surprised by the collaboration, others felt that it was overdue. After all, the Australian singer had been in Kenzie’s life since she was 9 years old. Sia is a long-time collaborator of Kenzie’s older sister, Maddie Ziegler. Over, the years, the “Cheap Thrills” singer has become like family to the sisters. In fact, Sia is the godmother to both of the Zieglers.

The ‘100 Degrees’ singer was shocked when she learned the Aussie songwriter wanted to work with her

But while some fans were expecting Sia to collab with Kenzie eventually, The Masked Dancer alum was shocked when Sia offered. While speaking with Maddie for Interview Magazine, Kenzie shared how the collaboration came about. She also admitted how taken aback and nervous she was to be working with someone who’d achieved Sia’s level of success.

“Obviously, collaborating with Sia is literally insane,” Kenzie revealed. “She’s one of the most talented stars of all time, and I was definitely nervous. I don’t know how it really came about. I think she just said, ‘Oh, I want to do a song with you.’ That was the scariest moment of my life. I thought I was going to die, but it got such a great reaction, and I think it was nice for me to do something with Sia. She was giving me advice, and it helped me out a lot.”

Maddie Ziegler loved watching her sister and godmother collaborate on a song

Kenzie may have been a bit nervous about working with her godmother, but “Exhale” turned out to be a success. The music video for the tune has racked up more than 5 million views on YouTube. And it seems that Maddie found plenty of joy in watching her little sister work with Sia years after years of working with the “Move Your Body” singer herself.

“It’s very full circle,” Maddie told Kenzie. “It’s like we kept in the family, obviously, I’ve grown up collaborating with Sia, and now to see her do it with you, it was so cool and such a fun moment, too.”

More music from Kenzie is on the way

We’re sure fans of Kenzie are looking forward to seeing what new songs and collaborations she cooks up next. The music video for her new song “100 Degrees” is out now, and she promises that a new era of music from her is on the way.

