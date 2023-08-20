Kevin Bacon sold the 1984 dance musical so well that many viewers were left wondering whether 'Footloose' was based on a true story?

Movies can come from the original ideas of scriptwriters or other pieces of media. In some cases, filmmakers base their work on events that happen in real life. People might feel shocked to learn the origins of their favorite films. Footloose is one of those classics that used an actual ban as inspiration for its conflict. Here’s the true story of the dance musical:

Footloose is a 1984 film that many people consider a beloved classic. The cast includes well-known names like Sarah Jessica Parker, Kevin Bacon, and Dianne Wiest. The movie’s premise involves a small town that banned loud music and dancing. The strict reverend proposed the idea after losing his son.

A teen named Ren moves there from Chicago and does not agree with the ban. So, he secretly shows other kids the joy of dancing. He takes people miles away to dance at a bar and argues for the school to have a senior prom.

Meanwhile, Ren falls for the reverend’s daughter, Ariel. The two end up together, and the town eventually lifts the ban. The movie became a success at the box office and grossed over $80 million in the United States. Despite mixed reviews, fans still enjoy it to this day.

The other pieces of media make references to the movie. The soundtrack remains iconic as well. Kenny Loggins’ “Footloose” was a hit, and many people enjoyed “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” by Deniece Williams.

The story that led to the classic film

The theme of Footloose focuses on feeling repressed while residing in a strictly religious town. The premise that conveys this may seem absurd when a person thinks about it. After all, the council blames dancing and rock music for a fatal accident. The movie, however, takes inspiration from a real-life story.

According to The Cinemaholic, Footloose has its roots in Elmore City, Oklahoma. A tragic car accident did not cause the ban. Instead, the city council forbade dancing in 1898 in an attempt to lower the rate of heavy drinking. It was not until 1980 that a group of students challenged the ruling.

The teens wanted to hold a junior prom, but many residents were against the idea. A reverend even argued that “no good has ever come from a dance.” The school board voted on whether to lift the ban, and it was a close call.

The result was in favor of a prom. Soon enough, the writer of Footloose learned of this event. He took the story and adapted a movie from it.

The town in Oklahoma might not have been the only source of inspiration for the classic ’80s flick. Plenty of people believe Lynden, Washington, also inspired the movie’s creation. Like Elmore City, Lynden made a ruling that prohibited dancing in 1981. The law, however, only applied to events that involved alcohol.

Therefore, residents could dance as long as they do not drink in the same establishment. The reason was to limit heavy drinking and any unwanted behaviors. It is unknown if the town lifted the ban or years later not. The place might not have had teens advocate for reversing the decision.

Still, people noticed some similarities between Lynden and the fictional town in the movie. It is possible that the scriptwriter used Lynden to spark creativity. The law did make the news, after all. For now, it seems Footloose got its story mainly from what happened in Elmore City decades ago.