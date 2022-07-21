Kevin Bacon Stars in New Horror ‘They/Them’ About Gay Conversion Camp

Filmmakers are always trying to put a fresh spin on the slasher genre in horror. Movies like Halloween and Friday the 13th really set the bar for what other slasher movies try to be. They/Them is a new horror movie starring Kevin Bacon and the trailer promises what could be the most unique slasher yet as it blends social commentary with bloody kills.

‘They/Them’ is a new horror movie starring Kevin Bacon

Kevin Bacon | Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

They/Them is an upcoming slasher produced by Blumhouse coming to Peacock. The movie centers around a group of teens who go to an isolated gay conversion camp, only to be hunted down by a mysterious killer. The movie stars Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston, Anna Chlumsky, Theo Germaine, Quei Tann, and Anna Lore.

Bacon stars as Owen Whistler who runs the conversion camp. While he seems friendly enough, there is definitely something sinister going on behind closed doors. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Germaine says there is more to Bacon’s character than meets the eye.

“This character, as played by Kevin, is very friendly at the beginning of the film,” Germaine explains. “He gets very creepy and scarier as the film goes on. I think he represents the way that conversion therapy conditions you and tricks you and breaks your defenses down in order to try and get through to you to change who you are. He’s kind of the embodiment of that idea in this film.”

The first full trailer for ‘They/Them’ reveals a masked killer

In the first full trailer for They/Them, the teens arrive at the camp where there is something very wrong. Firstly, the teens are all at the camp for various different reasons. Some want to be converted in order to live a normal life while others were forced to go by their families and have no interest in changing.

While Kevin Bacon seems friendly, other staff members appear rather creepy, especially one of the female counselors. Soon, a masked killer appears to be on the loose at the camp. However, the killer isn’t just going after the LGBTQ campers. The staff is also frightened about what is happening, so it will be interesting to see who the killer is and what their motives are. Here is the official synopsis:

“Several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to help them find a new sense of freedom. As the camp’s methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous.”

Kevin Bacon has plenty of experience within the horror genre

They/Them, John Logan's directorial debut, premieres August 5 on @PeacockTV. Take a ? pic.twitter.com/GgLTEiHIXg — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) July 20, 2022

They/Them is not Kevin Bacon’s first rodeo within the horror genre. He has been a part of several horror projects including Friday the 13th, Tremors, The Darkness, and You Should Have Left. Germaine says it was helpful to have someone with so much horror experience working on the project.

“His first horror film was Friday the 13th,” Germaine shares. “It’s really cool to have him working on this role and coming back to some kind of summer camp for a slasher film after so many years.”

They/Them premieres on Peacock on August 5.

