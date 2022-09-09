Kevin Federline Believes Britney Spears’ Father ‘100% Saved Her’

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline is weighing in on the pop star’s long conservatorship battle with her father. And contrary to popular opinion, Federline feels Jamie Spears “100% … saved” the singer.

Britney Spears’ conservatorship began soon after she divorced Kevin Federline

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy ?❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ??☀️?? ???? #FreedBritney



?: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears ?? (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Spears started her career as a child star in the Mickey Mouse Club and became a pop icon at 17 after releasing her hit song “…Baby One More Time” in 1998. In 2004, she married Kevin Federline, a dancer she’d met a few months earlier.

The couple had two sons — Sean, now 16, and Jayden, now 15. They divorced in 2007 after a contentious public breakup.

A year later, after Spears was seen behaving erratically amid a child custody battle, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold. Her father, Jamie Spears, established a temporary conservatorship to manage her assets, which eventually became permanent despite Spears’ refusal.

In November 2021, after a long court battle, the conservatorship ended. On social media, Spears thanked fans for fighting for her and called it the “best day ever.” Seven months later, the pop star married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in June 2022.

Kevin Federline feels Jamie Spears ‘100%’ saved Britney

Kevin Federline in Sydney, Australia, in January 2012 | Sam Ruttyn/Newspix via Getty Images

In the wake of the conservatorship drama, Britney Spears revealed how much her family hurt her, especially her father, Jamie Spears. Many see him as a controlling dad who took advantage of his wealthy daughter.

But in a recent interview with 60 Minutes Australia, Federline suggested Jamie was doing the best he could to help. Asked about Jamie and the conservatorship, Federline replied, “100% I feel like he saved her back then.”

The former dancer also noted he had no say in establishing the conservatorship. But he explained that, from his perspective, Jamie and the Spears family were only acting out of love.

“I wasn’t involved in any of it, so I really don’t know how the conservatorship came about. I don’t know whose decision it was,” Federline added. “All I know is that you have a family that is worried about their daughter and trying to do whatever they can to help her. That’s all that I knew.”

Britney Spears reacts to her son Jayden’s recent comments

Tonight on #ExtraTV: Britney Spears lashes out at her sons and questions their motives after ex-husband Kevin Federline and 15-year-old Jayden’s new interviews. pic.twitter.com/QEWxObkV24 — ExtraTV (@extratv) September 6, 2022

In another recent interview, Jayden Federline claimed Britney Spears caused his brother Sean and him “emotional trauma.” He also suggested it was why the kids distanced themselves from their mother.

“I 100 [%] think this can be fixed,” Jayden told the Daily Mail. “It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better, I really want to see her again.

“I think Mom has struggled [in] giving us both attention and showing us equal love,” he continued. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that [home] is our safe place now to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal — heal our mental state.”

Soon after the interview came out, Britney Spears took to social media to respond. In a now-deleted post captured by Perez Hilton, the “Toxic” singer suggested Jayden sounded a lot like her father.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing, maybe because I never have,” the pop star said. “I didn’t do anything wrong, and I know I’m not perfect.”

However, regardless of what Jayden claims, Spears insisted she still has “all the love in the world” for him “every day for the rest of my life.”

RELATED: Britney Spears Says Her Family ‘Threw Me Away’ in Now-Deleted 22-Minute Video