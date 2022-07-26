Kevin Smith Once Thought He Ruined Seth Rogen’s Career With ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’

Seth Rogen was once cast in Kevin Smith’s 2008 comedy Zack and Miri Make a Porno. But when it first debuted, the comedy film initially didn’t meet financial expectations. Which made Smith feel like he’d hurt Rogen’s career.

How Kevin Smith reacted to others saying ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’ was his best film

The 2008 Kevin Smith-directed comedy featured Rogen co-starring alongside Elizabeth Banks as roommates who are buried in debt. After reaching rock bottom financially, the two decide to create adult films to attempt to make ends meet. The film received modest to great reviews from critics, and at the time many told Smith it was the best film he’d made. But it was a sentiment he wasn’t exactly sure how to respond to.

“I’m like, what? The weird one is when people go, This is the best one you’ve made since Chasing Amy,” Smith once told Collider. “I know. So that was kind of weird. It’s a weird compliment to receive, but, on the other hand, I’m like, f***, maybe I ruined the other three. Or the rest of them besides this one. But it’s cool, as long as they’re saying nice things. Really, I don’t even care if they say nice things. As long as they’re laughing and copping to it.”

Kevin Smith thought he ruined Seth Rogen’s career after casting him in ‘Zack and Miri Make a Porno’

Smith originally wrote the raunchy comedy with only Rogen in mind after seeing him in a Judd Apatow project. The Clerks director was so determined to have him, that if Rogen declined then the film wouldn’t have gotten made.

“This one would’ve definitely sat in the drawer had Seth not wanted to do it. Seth was the lynchpin for me. Seth was the reason I wrote the movie. Saw him in 40-Year-Old Virgin and said, ‘I’ve got to write this dude a movie,'” Smith said. “If Seth had said, No, I would’ve just stuck this in a drawer and not done it cause he was the whole reason it worked for me. Weinstein Company was like, ‘do you have a backup if Seth says no?’ And I’m like, ‘No, it’s Seth or no.’ Luckily he said yes.”

But after the film came out, it didn’t make the kind of money it was expected to at the box office. In a resurfaced interview with The Guardian, it was said the film was projected to make $30 million on opening weekend. But it only did $10 million. The experience had a powerful impact on Smith that pushed him into isolation.

“I felt so f****** terrible,” Smith said. “I thought I’d ruined Seth’s career; it was just depressing. It forced me into seclusion, I stayed offline and ended up smoking weed and watching a lot of hockey documentaries.”

How Seth Rogen’s stoner lifestyle revitalized Kevin Smith

Smith once revealed that he wasn’t a huge stoner prior to his late 30s. Rogen helped turn him on to the lifestyle while they made Zack and Miri. The Jersey Girl director was surprised at how much more productive he became after smoking.

“One of the most talented people I worked with in my life was Seth Rogen,” Smith confided to MTV News. “I got so much from him. He re-energized me in a weird way. I became a stoner because of Seth Rogen.”

Smith recalled a moment the two shared working in the editing room while smoking.

“I went up to him and was like, ‘How about we go to the editing room tonight, watch some cut footage, and maybe share a joint?’ He goes, ‘Finally!’ And it was awesome. We sat back, watched some footage, and sat there smoking. And I loved who I was. I loved how the inhibition dropped away and I loved just being honest,” he said.

