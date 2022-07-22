Kevin Spacey Pleads Not Guilty to Sexual Assault Charges, Loses Role in Upcoming Movie ‘1242’

Kevin Spacey was once a renowned actor who was well-respected for his talents. However, in 2017, Spacey’s career was upended after being accused of sexual assault. Kevin Spacey has pleaded not guilty to these sexual assault charges and has now lost his role in the upcoming movie 1242.

Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault

Spacey is a well-known actor who was known for movies like American Beauty and The Usual Suspects. In 2017, his career came to a halt when actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s when Rapp was underage. Spacey denied the accusations. The actor also faced four other counts along with one count of causing a person to participate in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

According to NPR, the incidents allegedly took place in London “between March 2005 and August 2008.” The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s. In a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, Spacey pleaded not guilty to all five charges. The former House of Cards star was informed that he would await another trial next year. He faces a separate sexual assault lawsuit from Rapp in New York next year.

Kevin Spacey loses an upcoming role in the movie ‘1242’

Despite his criminal accusations, Spacey was scheduled for his first movie role in 1242 — Gateway to the West. 1242 is a historical drama about Genghis Khan’s army invading Europe and being stopped by a Hungarian castle. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Bill Chamberlain says the search to replace Spacey is currently underway and will be announced shortly.

1242 would have been Spacey’s first on-screen appearance since the accusations were made against him. The movie is currently in pre-production and and had been set to begin production in October 2022. The actor was supposed to be in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World but was digitally replaced by Christopher Plummer. Plummer would be nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance.

Spacey is still attached to star in Peter Five Eight, as the producers continue to back him amidst these charges. The upcoming mystery thriller is financed by LTD Films and Mad Honey and is co-produced by Ascent Films and Forever Safe.

What is Kevin Spacey’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kevin spacey’s net worth in 2022 is $70 million. Kevin Spacey has built up his net worth over a long career in movies and television. Some of his most famous projects include Baby Driver, A Bug’s Life, Horrible Bosses, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Superman Returns.

Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his leading role in American Beauty and for Best Supporting Actor for The Usual Suspects. He has also won two Tony awards and hosted the ceremony in 2017. His net worth may have taken a hit due to the recent accusations but he still has had a long and successful career that allowed him to build his wealth.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the RAINN National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to connect with a trained staff member from a sexual assault service provider in your area.

