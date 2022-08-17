Khloé Kardashian Fans Can’t Figure out How She Can Take Care of a Baby With Her Ultra Long Nails

Like any celebrity, Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to the public eye. Having been part of two different reality shows based around her family and wealth, much of what she’d normally do behind closed doors is done with the doors at least a little ajar. This includes parenting her children, the latest of whom arrived earlier this year. As a result, plenty of fans and detractors alike have once again begun asking how she can be a mom with nails that long.

Khloé Kardashian is known for her acrylic nails

Khloé Kardashian sighted in Los Angeles | Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

All of the Kardashian women are well known for their outrageous looks and status as fashion icons. Among them, one of Khloé’s defining features are her long acrylic nails. They’re typically several inches long and painted with gorgeous colors, frequently redone to suit a variety of occasions.

As a result, it’s often been wondered how she does certain everyday tasks. Long nails are one thing, but hers really take the cake. Anyone who’s had acrylics applied in the past can tell you there’s a learning curve involved if you’re new to it. Even after a while, there are some things that you still have trouble with. For many, this includes parenting tasks like changing diapers.

Many wonder how she can parent with her nails being so long and pointy

Admirable as it is to not compromise on style as a parent, wearing such long nails has predictably brought about questions regarding Khloé Kardashian’s ability to do the dirty work of mothering. As mentioned, many of these questions focus on things like changing diapers, undoubtedly because it’s such a big part of raising a baby.

Numerous people have broached the topic in the past, most often on social media sites like Reddit. There’s no shortage of people asking these questions while comparing her nails to “talons” and speculating if she might finally remove them now that baby #2 is here.

Some commentors note she didn’t appear to do this when True, her first child, was born. Therefore, many doubt she’ll change that with her newest bundle of joy. Predictably but depressingly, this has also led many to question her commitment to the kids.

“This is the dead giveaway that [Khloé] has never ever wiped her own child’s butt,” one person said, with another suggesting that maids or others help do the dirty work for her. It’s not a particularly kind approach to things, though it’s certainly a possibility given her wealth.

According to Khloé Kardashian, she manages just fine with her nails

Cleaned out True’s closets for your kiddos ?happy shopping mamas https://t.co/LV8cTMe4O5 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 10, 2022

Khloé Kardashian has commented on this in the past. During an appearance on The Late Late Show, as seen on YouTube, host James Corden asked directly about these things while admiring her Candy Crush-themed nails.

She points out that, during the first year or so with True, she kept her nails a bit shorter. She also notes that they were squared off rather than ovular as they are now. Essentially, they were a bit more manageable and less sharp.

On the subject of diaper changes, she also had an answer. “The same way I can, you know, groom myself, I can groom another person.” Considering no one’s ever complained about her own grooming, it’s safe to assume she’s telling the truth here.

Overall, it’s probably no one’s business to begin with. Considering there have never been signs from outside that something’s amiss, she’s obviously figured it out. Talons or no talons, Khloé Kardashian seems fully dedicated to caring for her children as best as she can. The same goes for the rest of her family, too.

RELATED: Is Kim Kardashian a Lawyer Now?