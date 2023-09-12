The reality television star has a lot to say to critics to believe her family has a lot to do with fans' lack of self confidence.

Kardashian family members understand their influence over their millions of social media followers. However, with that power comes accountability. Khloé Kardashian responds to accusations of her family giving young girls body insecurities, and her statement was surprising.

Khloé Kardashian speaks out after a fan criticized her Instagram photograph

On Aug. 22, 2023, Khloé uploaded a series of photographs where she and her mother, Kris Jenner, posed in front of a beautiful sunset. She captioned the snap, “Me and my favorite girl.”

One social media user responded to the photograph. They wrote, “Are used to love you so much Chloe [sic] wish you would’ve changed your face.”

They continued, “You’re beautiful just the way you are. I’m kind of getting sick of you all giving young girls bad body images, beauties on the inside, superficial’s on the out.”

Khloé responded, “Then please focus on the inside. Don’t be concerned about the out.”

“You said it yourself, so focus on what matters to you,” she continued. “BTW, I don’t think judging others is healthy for your inside. Just saying. Have a beautiful evening.”

Khloé Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner addressed the issue of body image on ‘The Kardashians’

In an episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner addressed how the family is perceived by their millions of social media followers. She was concerned about the message they sent to the young girls in their family.

During the episode aired on July 20, 2023, ​Khloé and Kylie shared that those comments made by family members and friends affected how they viewed themselves. Those feelings ultimately led them to change their bodies drastically.

Kylie did admit the Kardashian women’s influence has affected the beauty standards of others. “I think I just see so many young girls on the internet now fully editing [themselves],” Kylie said.

“I went through that stage, too, and I feel in a better place. But other people can instill insecurities in you.” Khloé responded that all of her insecurities are “from other people.”

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner admit body insecurities came from family members

Khloé elaborated on her belief that her insecurities stemmed from other people’s comments and cited her mother, Kris Jenner, as why she wanted surgery. She admits to having her nose fixed.

She said, “Who knows if I never heard mom talk about my nose if I would ever think I needed a nose job?” Kourtney agreed with her sister, saying that she, too, heard Kris talk about her daughter’s nose.

Kylie responded she hated her ears growing up because she believed her family always talked about them. “I received it like everyone was making fun of my ears. That f***** me up,” she claims.

However, she has since changed her tune after becoming a mother to a daughter, Stormi, and a son, Aire. She says, “She has my ears, and it made me realize how much I loved them. I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever.”

The Kardashians streams on Hulu.