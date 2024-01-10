Khloé Kardashian has been with a variety of different partners while on the dating scene, and even married one longtime partner. One of her ex-boyfriends, James Harden, confided that they broke up due to her Kardashian fame. But Kardashian revealed this might not have been the case.

Khloé Kardashian and James Harden gave different reasons for their breakup

Khloe Kardashian | Terrence Patrick/Getty Images

Harden may be famous thanks to his popularity in basketball, but even his fame didn’t seem to prepare him for dating a Kardashian. The famous family draws media attention with everything they do, so it’s no surprise that a new parter would get thrust into the spotlight. Harden found out the hard way and wasn’t willing to accept his new reality.

Harden had such a difficult time with Khloe’s fame that he once revealed to Sports Illustrated it ended their relationship.

“I didn’t like all the attention,” Harden said. “I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there, and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me. I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that.”

But Kardashian asserted that they went their separate ways because of Harden’s alleged infidelities.

‘I’ve always said: ‘We don’t need to be monogamous”, she once said on Kocktails With Khloe (via Daily Mail). ”There’s a lot of s*** going on in both of our lives. You live in Houston, I live in LA. Let’s just see each other when we see each other’. Why wouldn’t you say, ‘OK, that’s great?’ He sought me out, he wanted to be committed, then wasn’t committed. [I] found out he wasn’t, and I got the receipts to prove it.”

So according to Kardashian, her relationship with James Harden ended because of infidelity. Unfortunately for the reality TV star, it’s something she has experienced in other relationships.

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend claimed that cheating on her bothered him to this day

As is sometimes the case in relationships, Kardashian had to bounce back after dating a couple of unfaithful partners. Her ex-husband Lamar Odom’s infidelities was just one of a few factors that resulted in the end of their marriage. In his memoir Darkness to Light, Odom opened up about many of the demons he faced in his life. This included his battles with substance abuse and his sex addiction.

He asserted he slept with 2,000 women in his life, and his sexual addiction was the catalyst for his destructive drug use. After cleaning himself up, Odom could look back at his past transgressions with a clearer mind. Sobering up helped the basketball star realize how much he regretted cheating on Kardashian.

Khloé Kardashian resents being blamed for her boyfriends cheating

Some felt Kardashian was to blame for her boyfriends being unfaithful. In an interview with Variety, she opened up on her feelings on the matter after getting tangled in another cheating scandal. This time, her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson reportedly betrayed the star’s trust.

“Everyone has their problems, so you don’t have to point the finger at anyone, but to make it the woman’s responsibility, it’s really sad,” Kardashian said. “And it says a lot about our society that people would rather spew venom, as opposed to some sort of sensitivity or compassion, or just nothing at all.”

Kardashian further asserted that blaming her only made these controversies even more challenging to deal with.

“It’s sad and it puts so much on the women’s shoulders emotionally,” she said. “It’s a big burden to carry, and I don’t think people realize what it does psychologically to the women. And the men, it’s almost like another notch on their belt because they’re kind of celebrated in a way. But this is nothing new. It’s always been the boys’ club.”