Khloé Kardashian Wants to ‘Fix’ Tristan Thompson, Says Celebrity Psychic: She Hears His ‘Cries For Help’

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson dated on and off for years and share two children. A celebrity psychic read Kardashian and Thompson’s auras and offered insight into what happened between the former couple and why they were so drawn to each other.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a roller-coaster relationship

Former couple Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson had a roller-coaster romance that lasted for about two years. Their relationship was plagued by cheating rumors, and the athlete fathered a child with another woman while dating the reality star.

Thompson cheated on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star while she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018, and again in 2019 with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

In January, Thompson revealed in his Instagram Stories that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Kardashian. The NBA star is also the father of a five-year-old son he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate in July.

A celebrity psychic predicted that Khloé Kardashian would leave Tristan Thompson, despite wanting to ‘fix’ him

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela read the auras of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and she provided some insight into the former couple’s relationship.

Mystic Michaela has over 70,000 Instagram followers and has appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Orange County to read the cast’s auras. She also has a podcast, Know Your Aura with Mystic Michaela, in which she discusses how understanding aura colors can lead to a more fulfilling and authentic life. Various celebrity guests have appeared on her show, including Meghan King Edmonds, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Berner, and more.

“Some people need to be fixed, but they never get better,” the psychic captioned a photo of Kardashian and Thompson in a July 2021 Instagram post. “They need the constant nurturing, they crave the focused attention, they simply thrive on the process of [being] fixed but will self destruct once more before they take the steps to actually get better.”

Mystic Michaela said that Kardashian has a blue aura, which means she is “a healer, a fixer.” Thompson has a “purple blue aura” and “wears inauthentic red.” “His blue is dark, and instead of speaking to his flaws, he allows his ego to hijack his purple so as to self destruct.”

The celebrity psychic explained, “Khloe can feel his flaws, she sees his pain. In his hurtful acts towards her, she hears instead cries for help. In the ups and downs he puts her through, she believes him when he calls it love.”

Mystic Michaela also predicted that “at some point she will have to make the choice. Because to take care of someone who won’t get better, you have to walk away from yourself. And in order to return, you’ll have to do it without them by your side.”

Fans related to the celebrity psychic’s post about the former couple

Many fans related to Mystic Michaela’s Instagram post about Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

“She is me 6 years ago constantly wanting to fix someone or waiting on them to be a better person his ego and need to be constantly validated by women,” one fan commented. “The constant pathological lying was and is ridiculous. Like me I hope she finally chooses herself and walks away completely. She deserves to be happy.”

“I usually don’t give a rats a** about celebs but as an intuitive, I am soooo relieved that Khloe is finally done with this guy,” wrote another fan. “He’s sooo not worthy of her. It made me cringe seeing them together.”