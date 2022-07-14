Khloe Kardashian’s Closest Family and Friends Reportedly Didn’t Know of Second Child With Tristan Thompson Before Reveal

Now that the world has learned that Khloé Kardashian is expecting another child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate, there are lingering questions. Kardashian allegedly split with Thompson one final time last winter after discovering he cheated again and had a child outside of their marriage. Just as much as Kardashian’s fans are surprised by the latest news, a report notes that so are some of Kardashian’s family and friends.

Khloé Kardashian reportedly didn’t tell close friends and family about baby No. 2

According to a source who spoke with E! News, Kardashian intended to keep the news under wraps for several reasons. “Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety,” the insider told the media outlet, adding: “and to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”

It’s unclear what sources close to the situation leaked the news, but Kardashian wasn’t ready to confirm the news to the world at the time of initial reports surfacing. “Khloe’s hand was forced to confirm the pregnancy before she was ready to announce,” the source added.

The Good American founder kept things so tight-lipped that even members of her inner circle were unaware. “Even before she had the opportunity to personally tell her closest family and friends,” the source shared, noting many learned of the news online via social media with the rest of the world.

The reality star asks for privacy as she focuses on her family

Once Kardashian did confirm her family was expanding, a representative told PEOPLE Magazine that she preferred to handle things privately. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said in a statement. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.”

According to sources, Kardashian discovered Thompson’s paternity suit just weeks after learning the surrogate was pregnant in November 2021. His son with Maralee Nichols was born the following month. The show chronicled her journey of wanting another child and exploring their options.

Kim was the first to learn of the scandal. While speaking with her mom and sisters in one scene, she spoke of Khloé wanting another baby. According to Kim, Khloé desperately wanted a baby boy and would be devastated to learn that Nichols was preparing to give birth to a son.

She reportedly only speaks with Tristan Thompson regarding their children

Fans recall her learning of Thompson’s philandering scandal in the final two episodes of the debut season of Hulu’s The Kardashians. Kardashian revealed that Thompson didn’t tell her ahead of time before the scandal being leaked.

One scene showed her packing some of Thompson’s belongings in her newly built home. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian and Thompson only communicate about their kids, and Kardashian isn’t interested in much more. She’s now said to be dating a finance guy. It’s unclear if any of this will play out on Season 2 of The Kardashians as the trailer doesn’t hint at it.

