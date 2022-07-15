Khloé Kardashian’s Fans React to News of Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson: ‘I’m Embarrassed for Her’

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second baby together via surrogate, and there’s a possibility that the child has already been born. Fans are reacting to the baby news online, and they have some strong opinions. Here’s what we know so far about Kardashian and Thompson’s new baby, the former couple’s history together, and what fans are saying about their second child.

Khloé Kardashian is having baby number 2 with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

On July 13, TMZ reported that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are having a second child together, despite their most recent breakup. They already share one daughter, a 4-year-old named True.

The baby is being carried by a surrogate and is expected to arrive any day now. Inside sources say that the child might already have been born within the last couple of days.

According to the publication, the timeline suggests that the former couple decided to have the baby together before separating. They broke up after Thompson faced another of his countless cheating allegations.

Fans are reacting to Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s baby news

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson fans are reacting to the news of their second child, and they aren’t holding anything back on social media.

Several fans left comments on E! News’ Instagram post about Kardashian’s baby news. One fan wrote, “I’m embarrassed for her tbh,” to which other fans replied, “Situation is sad,” and, “Super sad, she has no dignity and clearly no self love.”

But one fan defended Kardashian. “Why are you embarrassed for her?” they wrote. “She plan [sic] this and though it didn’t work out [I’m] sure she is still happy. One baby daddy for both her children. I’m sure she’s not embarrassed. S*** happens! You make the best of it. And a baby is joy!”

Fans are also commenting on Extra TV’s Instagram post about Kardashian and Thompson’s second baby together.

“I hope her choice of surrogate was better than her choice of baby daddies 🙄,” wrote one fan.

“I lost all respect for Khloé,” commented one person, to which another fan responded, “She gained my respect. Wanting all your kids from one man isn’t a bad thing.”

The athlete has cheated on the reality star multiple times and fathered children with other women during their relationship

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a roller coaster relationship prior to their latest baby news. They have broken up and gotten back together several times, mostly over the numerous cheating allegations against the athlete.

He cheated on the 38-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star while she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018, and again in 2019 with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

On Jan. 3, Thompson revealed via his Instagram Stories that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while dating Kardashian. The 31-year-old NBA star is also the father of a five-year-old son he shares with his ex, Jordan Craig.

And on Jan. 26, Page Six reported that Thompson was spotted snuggling up to a mystery woman at a bar. The basketball player was seen with the woman sitting in his lap in Milwaukee.

