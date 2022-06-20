Kid Rock Stands by His Drunken Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar Insults

Kid Rock isn’t sorry for insulting Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar. Known not only for his hit songs in the 1990s and 2000s, Kid Rock has also made headlines for his bold remarks. The singer once criticized TV hosts Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar, and he is not apologizing for them.

What did Kid Rock say about Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar?

In November 2019, Kid Rock went on a rant about a few popular TV hosts at his Big Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville. According to Insider, Kid Rock said, “Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I just want white women to believe in this s***’ – f*** her.”

When the crowd booed him, Kid Rock added, “I’m not a bad guy, I’m just an honest guy saying I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar.”

“F*** Oprah Winfrey and f*** Kathie Lee Gifford,” he also said.

Kid Rock took to Twitter the next day to talk about the incident. He did not apologize for his comments but instead explained them.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” he wrote. “I said f*** that and her. End of story.”

Kid Rock defends his Oprah Winfrey and Joy Behar insults

More than two years later, Kid Rock continues to defend his insults. He recently appeared on Tucker Carson Originals and talked about the incident in Nashville in 2019.

“A drunk man’s words are a sober man’s thoughts,” he said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I own what I said.”

Kid Rock added, “I don’t apologize to anybody. I’m not an Oprah Winfrey fan. I got drunk and f***in’ next thing, I’m on stage [saying] f*** Oprah.”

Kid Rock has had feuds with other celebrities

Kid Rock’s comments on Oprah and Joy Behar aren’t the first time he’s criticized public figures. He has made controversial comments about other celebrities. He has been known to feud with some famous faces.

For example, Kid Rock has a famous feud with Tommy Lee. Both have been married to Pamela Anderson, though Kid Rock once clarified that she was not the cause of their dislike for each other. In 2007, they even famously had a confrontation at the MTV Video Music Awards, leading to both being kicked out of the event.

In 2019, Kid Rock also made crude remarks about Taylor Swift’s political views. He wrote on Twitter, “Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl.”

The comment led to much backlash, and some celebrities, such as Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette, defended Swift.

According to The Things, other celebrities who do not like Kid Rock include Stephen Colbert, Hank Williams Jr., and Sheryl Crow.

