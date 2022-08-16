Why Kieran Culkin Yelled at a ‘Succession’ Fan Who Spotted Him in Public: ‘I Just Got Mad’

Like his family, Kieran Culkin began acting at a very young age. One of the biggest roles in his career came when he joined HBO’s Succession. The actor is currently generating a lot of buzz for his performance as Roman Roy in the series.

Kieran Culkin | Theo Wargo/Getty Images

However, that fame comes at a cost, as many fans now want photos of the actor and sometimes end up violating his privacy which doesn’t sit well with him. Here’s why Culkin got mad and yelled at a Succession fan who spotted him in public.

Kieran Culkin yelled at a fan who spotted him in public

“Where the hell is Alan Ruck’s [Emmy] nomination?” Kieran Culkin, like many of us, would like to know. https://t.co/1xSvIT9Uai — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 10, 2022

His role as Roman Roy has garnered Culkin attention from fans who can’t help themselves when they meet the actor. Culkin told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 that he believes fans hate his character but don’t want to be rude to him.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Culkin shared how he deals with the immense fame the show has brought him. He said, “It’s mostly fine. Most people’s instincts when they do like a double take, the first thing to do is they reach for their phone, and that camera comes out.”

Culkin reiterated that he is OK with people taking pictures of him but told the outlet he wasn’t fine with his fans taking photos of his children. “That’s just obviously a violation, and I don’t think people know it,” he said.

The actor recounted an instance when he was holding his daughter while ordering a bagel, and a fan started taking pictures of him. “In that one particular case, I just got mad. I started yelling at the guy in the bagel place,” he recalled. Culkin, however, said that the fan immediately realized their mistake and apologized.

Kieran Culkin said he had four jobs lined up before the pandemic

Before the pandemic hit, Culkin said he felt very optimistic about his career’s trajectory. He said that he and his wife had lunch, and he began mapping out how the next year and a half would go for them.

The actor told the outlet that he told his wife he had four jobs planned, but she didn’t want him to celebrate just yet. A week after celebrating his plans, Culkin shared that the lockdown happened, saying, “My wife blames me for the pandemic.”

Kieran Culkin’s realized he wanted to be an actor when he joined ‘Succession’

This week I learned (via @TheRewatchables) that Fuller McCallister was played by Kieran Culkin in Home Alone, and yeah okay I totally see it now ? pic.twitter.com/grRpqOC5po — Nik DeCosta-Klipa (@NikDeCostaKlipa) December 1, 2020

Culkin has been an actor for a huge chunk of his life. His first role came in 1997 when he starred alongside his brother Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone. The part saw him play Macaulay’s Pepsi-addicted cousin Fuller McCallister. Although he was barely noticeable in the movie, Culkin’s career flourished from then.

He landed more roles in Only the Lonely, Father of The Bride, and Lost in New York. By the time Culkin turned 13, he had already amassed seven acting credits alternating between indie films and mainstream ones. He had a notable performance in Igby Goes Down in 2002, playing the title character.

The role earned him a Golden Globe nom, but Culkin didn’t feel accomplished. He told The Guardian that even though he had been working steadily for more than a decade, he hadn’t consciously decided to become an actor noting that it had been forced on him. He, therefore, decided to take a break and returned in 2008 with Lymelife.

His breakthrough came in 2018 when he appeared in HBO’s Succession, playing the greasy Roman. Culkin noted that when he got into the role, he realized that acting was something he wanted to pursue for a long time. The part has earned him notoriety and several award nominations.

