‘Killing Eve’ Star Sandra Oh Attended Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral After Receiving the Second-Highest Civilian Honour in Canada

Canadian-American actor Sandra Oh has come a long way since her days of ER rotation on Grey’s Anatomy. She has traded in her scrubs for a prestigious medal, bestowed upon her after receiving the second-highest civilian honor in Canada.

The recognition gave the Killing Eve star a coveted invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. With only 2,000 guests permitted to enter Westminster Abbey, Oh was honored to sit alongside presidents, prime ministers, and other dignitaries for the solemn occasion.

Fans were surprised to see Sandra Oh in attendance at the Queen’s funeral

Why was TV star Sandra Oh at the Queen's funeral? https://t.co/HAcPFir8br — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 20, 2022

After serving 70 years on the throne, the pomp and circumstance of the funeral services for the late monarch were of great interest to people around the world. According to Reuters, 11.4 million viewers in the United States turned on their televisions to watch the historic event.

When the 51-year-old actor was spotted walking into the church alongside the Canadian delegation, fans took to Twitter to question why she was there. The only indication was a maple-leaf-shaped medal adorned with red and white ribbon to symbolize Canada’s colors that stood out from Sandra Oh’s all-black ensemble.

The Emmy-nominated actor later posted on Instagram that she was “Proud to represent CA W/ my fellow Order of Canada & Valour recipients.”

According to the BBC, Oh was “part of a procession of the holders of the Victoria Cross, the George Cross and the Orders of Chivalry, along with other Officers of the Commonwealth nominated to take part in the service.”

How ‘The Chair’ actor became an Officer in Canada

Sandra Oh at the 74th Primetime Emmys | Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

In June 2022, Sandra Oh became an Officer of the Order of Canada, which, according to the BBC, is “the second-highest civilian honour.” A press release from The Governor General of Canada lists the Golden Globe-winning actor as an appointee for achieving an “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad.”

Queen Elizabeth II created the Order of Canada as the symbolic monarch of the Commonwealth country of Canada in 1967. According to the BBC, it was designed to honor people “whose service shapes our society, whose innovations ignite our imaginations, and whose compassion unites our communities.”

Proud of her accomplishment, Oh recently posted a picture on Instagram from Canada House with the caption, “Hey All, proudly representing CA Artists, Women, children of Immigrants and POCs as a new Officer of the Order of Canada.”

The Hollywood Reporter reported that on September 15, the Ottawa-born actor was selected by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take part in the Queen’s funeral procession along with other recipients of national honors.

Other Canadian delegates in attendance

The Golden Globe winner participated in the procession as part of the Canadian delegation and was spotted by spectators while paying her respects pic.twitter.com/DE6whyN3X2 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 19, 2022

A press release from Trudeau’s office announced Sandra Oh’s official participation and declared September 19, the day of Her Late Majesty’s funeral, as a National Day of Mourning in Canada. Other Canadian delegates that attended the Queen’s funeral with the Sideways actor included musician Gregory Charles, Olympic gold medalist Mark Tewksbury, and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer.

Several other familiar television actors also attended the funeral services at Westminster Abbey. Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of a paternal cousin of the Queen, attended in her capacity as a member of the royal family.

According to The Guardian, adventurer Bear Grylls of Man vs. Wild fame was also in attendance. In 2019, he became an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), to which the Queen was a patron of the Scout Association. After the somber event, the actor claimed the entire scout family was “united in sorrow for the loss of our patron,” saying she left a “bright legacy of hope and promise for future generations.”

