Kim Cattrall Says She Is a Parent Despite Not Having Kids

Kim Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones on Sex and the City. And despite her character having no interest in being a mother, Cattrall admits that it’s something she always considered.

Yet, according to the actor, Sex and the City prevented her from becoming a parent. This was mainly because of the grueling workdays. But despite this, she still considers herself a “parent.” Keep reading to find out why.

Kim Cattrall | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

‘Sex and the City’ led to Kim Cattrall’s decision not to have kids

According to Cattrall, not only did Sex and the City prevent her from having children, but it also led to her divorce from her former husband, Mark Levinson. This was mainly due to the extended 19-hour workdays, where she wouldn’t be able to attend to a family.

“My partner and I would have to be available to have sex at a certain time,” she said, according to The Daily Mail. “There’s just no way I could have done that in a healthy, emotional, or even physical state, and do 19-hour days.”

And as Cattrall reveals, her commitment to Sex and the City also led to her decision not to be a mother.

“I thought ‘I don’t think this is going to happen’,” she said of becoming a biological parent. “It was the first moment, it was extraordinary, in my life where I thought maybe I’m just not going to do this.”

Kim Cattrall still considers herself a parent despite not being a biological mother

Even though she doesn’t have kids, Cattrall calls herself a parent because of the people she mentors.

“I am a parent,” the actor said, according to ABC News. “I have young actors and actresses that I mentor, and I have nieces and nephews that I am very close to.”

“There is a way to become a mother at this day in age that doesn’t include your name on the child’s birth certificate,” she continued. “You can express that maternal side of you very clearly, very strongly.”

“It sounds like you’re less because you haven’t had a child,” the actor said, referring to being labeled as ‘childless.’ “There are many different ways to be a mom in the world.”

Kim Cattrall says she was ‘never friends’ with her ‘Sex and the City’ co-stars

Although Sam Jones is as close as can be with Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, Cattrall says she was “never friends” with her on-screen BFFs.

“We’ve never been friends,” she said (via The Daily Mail.) “We’ve been colleagues, and in some ways, it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

“They all have children, and I am 10 years older,” she went on. “And since the series ended, I have been spending most of my time outside of New York, so I don’t see them. The common ground that we had was the series, and the series is over.”

[Correction: An earlier version mistakenly said Kim Cattrall is Canadian-born. Cattrall was born in England and emigrated to Canada as a young child.]