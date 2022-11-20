Kim Cattrall Seemingly Throws Shade at ‘Sex and the City’ Castmates Amid Screen Icon Award Win: Fans Think She Needs to ‘Move on’

In case you were wondering, it doesn’t look like Kim Cattrall is interested in forgiving or forgetting. The Sex and the City alum recently accepted an award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, and she took the opportunity to throw a little shade. While Cattrall didn’t name any names, many fans believe she subtly took a jab at the people she used to work with in her acceptance speech. It seems that Kim Cattrall’s feud with her former co-stars is still on. Not everyone is amused by it.

Kim Cattrall discussed being ‘tolerated’ in a recent acceptance speech

In November 2022, Cattrall was honored with the Screen Icon Award at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Cattrall was honored for her contribution to television and film over the last 40 years.

Cattrall opened her acceptance speech by saying, “This is what happens when you go where you’re celebrated and not where you’re tolerated.” The actor, who has nearly 100 acting credits to her name, went on to discuss misogyny and her experience working in television and film.

Cattrall took the quote about being “tolerated” and shared it on Instagram. From there, a debate took hold. While Cattrall has plenty of supporters, some fans have heard just about enough about Cattrall’s feud with Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast and crew of Sex and the City.

Cattrall wasn’t the only Sex and the City alum honored at the ceremony. Jennifer Hudson, who famously played Louise from St. Louis, was honored as Glamour’s Woman of the Year. Hudson threw her hat into the ring to potentially return for the reboot.

Some people think Kim Cattrall’s acceptance speech was petty

While Glamour opted to celebrate Cattrall’s acceptance speech, not everyone agreed. Most fans think Cattrall was taking jabs at her former Sex and the City co-stars, and many are over it. The cast of Sex and the City launched a reboot of the famed series, sans Cattrall, in December 2021. It wouldn’t be the first time. Some fans don’t believe Cattrall is being “unapologetically true” to herself with the speech, either.

Several fans took to Instagram to sound off about the speech. Those bothered were mostly concerned with Cattrall’s desire to seemingly shade her former co-stars at every turn. While there were plenty of supporters in the comment section, there were just as many critics.

One Instagram user noted that they wouldn’t celebrate Cattrall because of her constant need to bash her former co-stars. Several other commenters compelled Cattrall to move on. They suggested that, at this point, years after her last project with her Sex and the City co-stars, she was just being petty. A few Instagram followers noted that Cattrall is failing to notice just how privileged she is.

The cast of ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ | Brian Ach/WireImage

Most of the Sex and the City cast has opted not to speak about Cattrall openly in the years since she began speaking out. Until recently, even Sarah Jessica Parker, who has been the main target of Cattrall’s disdain, has been guarded about the feud. It was only in the last year that the actor who famously plays Carrie Bradshaw openly discussed her feelings. In an interview with Variety, Parker said she would not be comfortable with Cattrall returning to And Just Like That... if she ever decided she was interested in reprising her role due to how publicly Cattrall has shared her feelings.