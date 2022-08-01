Kim Go-eun and the Cast of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 Best Known K-Dramas

When deep into a great K-drama, having it end is heartbreaking for many fans. Yumi’s Cells Season 2 recently ended its run with a cliffhanger finale that has fans hoping for a new installment. But fans already miss the lovable cast of actors from Yumi’s Cells Season 2. Thankfully, Kim Go-eun, Ahn Bo-hyun, and the cast have a long list of K-drama works under their belt to binge-watch.

Control Z actor, P.O, has appeared in multiple well-known K-dramas

In the second season, Control Z is quite a character with a unique name. But the real-life actor portraying the character also has few fans can forget. Pyo Ji-hoon, better known as P.O, joined the cast of Yumi’s Cells Season 2 as Yu-mi’s illustrator for her book.

P.O is not only a rising actor but part of a hip-hop group called Block B and a solo artist. While appearing on TV as hosts and special guests, P.O. began his acting career in 2017 in Temperature of Love. He then appeared in Encounter as Kim Jin-myung.

In 2019, he played the role of the lovable and kind hotel receptionist, Ji Hyun-joong, in Hotel Del Luna. Fans of riveting crime thrillers would recognize him for his supporting role in Mouse. He laid rookie detective Shin Shang.

Lee Yoo-bi plays the lovable cast role of Ruby in ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2

A returning cast member to Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is Lee Yoo-bi. She was introduced as Yu-mi’s overly bubbly, fun, and exuberant co-worker, Ruby. After the first season, Yu-mi develops a strong friendship with Ruby. Actor Lee has acting in her blood as both her parents are well-respected actors.

At the beginning of her small-screen career, she appeared in the hit sitcom Vampire Idol. She appeared in Gu Family Book, Pinnochio, and more. Her most talked about leading role is as Jo Yang-sun/Seo Jin in the popular vampire K-drama, The Scholar Who Walks the Night.

She then stared as Han Na-bi in 18 Again and Woo Bo-young in the medical ‘Slice-of-Life’ K-drama, A Poem a Day. Before Yumi’s Cells, Lee was to play the role of Eo-ri in Joseon Exorcist before it was canceled due to controversy.

From GOT7 to the small-screen, Jinyoung joined the cast of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ as Babi

It is not uncommon that K-Pop idols to venture into acting. Besides BTS, GOT7 is one of the other infamous boy groups that reached global fame. Idol Jinyoung made his acting debut in 2012 in Dream High 2. He made multiple appearances until his first leading role as Lee Ahn in He Is Psychometric.

Jinyoung’s subsequent claim to fame that skyrocketed further into the acting world was in The Devil Judge. He played the lead role of Kim Ga-on / Kang Isaac alongside veteran actor Ju Sung. The idol and actor became Prince Charming when joining the cast of Yumi’s Cells as the webtoon character Babi.

He stayed on the cast for Yumi’s Cells Season 2, but his character took center stage this time. Babi goes from co-worker to love interest for Yu-mi. Babi became the epitome of a perfect boyfriend, but turmoil ensues in his relationship.

Ahn Bo-hyun returned to the cast of ‘Yumi’s Cells’ Season 2 as Woong

Before the game developer Woong in Yumi’s Cells, actor Ahn Bo-hyun developed a formidable acting career. He has starred in My Secret Hotel, Descendants of the Sun, Sisters-in-Law, Her Private Life, and others. But the K-drama that pushed Ahn to the spotlight was Itaewon Class alongside Park Seo-joon and Kim Da-mi.

He played everyone’s most hated villain Jang Geun-won. The actor later starred in Kairos. Before his cast role in Yumi’s Cells and Yumi’s Cells Season 2, Ahn starred in Netflix’s hit revenge K-drama, My Name. He played narcotics detective Jeon Pil-do and Oh Hye-jin’s (Han So-hee) partner.

In 2022, Ahn played the lead role of Do Bae-man in the military crime K-drama, Military Prosecutor Doberman.

Kim Go-eun leads the cast of ‘Yumi’s Cell’s as Kim Yu-mi

Playing the lead in Yumi’s Cells and Yumi’s Cells Season 2 is not Kim Go-eun’s first major hitting role. The Korean actor has become a household name in the industry and starred in fan favorites considered classics.

While appearing in multiple movies, K-drama fans remember her from her first small-screen role as the lead in Cheese in the Trap as Hong Seol. The K-drama became a prime example of the love triangle trope, along with ‘Second-lead syndrome.’

Within the same year, Kim starred in the famous fantasy and human and non-human romance story, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God. In 2020, she once again rose to fame thanks to her leading role in the fantasy romance, The King: Eternal Monarch. She then starred in Yumi’s Cells, a K-drama that broke the rules of romance.

