Kim Kardashian Had No Clue Jimmy Fallon Was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ Cast Member

Kim Kardashian is one of the most famous celebrities. So she’s familiar with many people in Hollywood and their work. However, Kardashian recently surprised followers with an unexpected admission. She didn’t know that talk-show host Jimmy Fallon got his career break on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson after appearing on ‘SNL’

Kardashian is a famous reality TV star, but she’s been in the Saturday Night Live orbit recently.

In October 2021, she got the chance to host an episode of SNL. There, Kardashian showed viewers her hilarious side by poking fun at her famous family in various skits. In one skit, she played the Disney character Jasmine, and SNL cast member Pete Davidson portrayed Aladdin. The two shared a romantic kiss on a magic carpet ride.

Afterward, Kardashian began dating Pete Davidson, who was on SNL from 2014 until May 2022. She revealed in an episode of her new Hulu series, The Kardashians, that she got Davidson’s number from a producer and reached out to him. She said she thought at the time, “I need to just, like, jump-start my [love life]. I was just basically DTF.”

Kim Kardashian admitted she didn’t know Jimmy Fallon was on ‘SNL’

Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’ on June 21, 2022 | Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In June 2022, Kardashian appeared on The Tonight Show, where she admitted to host Jimmy Fallon that she was clueless about SNL before hosting the long-running sketch comedy show.

“I have to be honest. I had never seen SNL before,” she revealed. “I had gone to one taping of Eddie Murphy, but I had never — I knew what it was. I knew it was so iconic, but I had never [watched the show].”

Kardashian also shared she “had no idea” Fallon was an SNL cast member. He was on the show for five years, from 1998 to 2004.

“Like a month after [I was on SNL], I was at dinner, and Will Ferrell was sitting right next to me,” she explained. “And the show had just aired when I was on. And he, you know, mentioned he had seen it. And I literally had to text Pete and be like, ‘Wait, was Will Ferrell on SNL?’ And I was so embarrassed.”

Kardashian joked that she has since “been schooled” and now knows “everyone that’s been on” Saturday Night Live.

The media star’s episode on the sketch comedy show earned high ratings

Although Kim Kardashian isn’t known for her sense of humor, her SNL episode drew a large audience. The episode attracted 5.3 million total viewers. “That was up 13% in the demo and 7% in total viewers from SNL‘s record-low season premiere,” Deadline reported.

Additionally, Kardashian’s skits have each been viewed millions of times on YouTube.

The Skims mogul’s high SNL ratings were likely due to her fame and extensive social media following. She also poked fun at this fact during her opening monologue, saying, “I’m so used to having 360 million followers watching my every move, and how many people watch SNL? Like 10 million? Tonight is just a chill, intimate night for me.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Pete Davidson’s Loving Gesture While She Slept