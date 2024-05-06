King Charles and Prince Harry have not been on the best terms, but the two men have been working on their relationship -- still, Charles reportedly had a four-word reply to Harry’s invitation for a meetup during his upcoming UK visit.

Prince Harry is visiting the United Kingdom on May 8. The prince previously returned to his home country back in February after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis. Now, Harry is heading back for an Invictus Games ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral, though Meghan Markle will not be joining him. Despite that people were hoping the duchess would attend, it does at least give Harry a chance to spend time with King Charles — if the king has time to see him, that is.

King Charles’ team reportedly had 4 words for Prince Harry’s meetup invitation

Harry and Charles haven’t seen each other in several months, but Harry did say back in February that he is “grateful” for the time he gets with his family and that he loves them. Tensions were quite high between Harry and Charles when Harry left the royal family back in 2020, but things have become more peaceful now between the men. Still, Charles reportedly had four words for the prince when Harry asked about meeting up with his father this week.

According to Express, a source close to the king said that Charles said he will only meet up with Harry “if he is able” — those four words suggest that it’s not a top priority for the king. Harry did fly hours across the Atlantic back in February to see his father, so it’s hard to imagine Charles wouldn’t make the time for him. However, it remains unknown whether the two men will actually sit down and hash things out.

Perhaps there is no reason to has things out — at this point, we don’t know what Charles and Harry talk about when they do communicate, and it’s possible they respect each other’s differences and spend time together to simply catch up and keep a relationship. For all we know, their “peace talks” might be a thing of the past.

It’s unclear if Prince Harry will touch base with Prince William while in the UK

Although it seems likely that Harry will sit down with Charles, it’s hard to know if the same can be said for Harry and William. Tensions seem to have only risen since Harry removed himself from the royal family, though it’s hard to say what goes on behind closed doors.

As of right now, it seems unlikely that Harry and William will get together. William has a lot on his plate between attending royal engagements and helping care for Kate Middleton, though Harry might want to at least check in on the Princess of Wales to see how she is doing.

It seems Harry and William are long way away from settling their differences, but if they can find any common ground in the royal family’s recent health struggles, then it could be enough to get them back on good terms.