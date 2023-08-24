King Charles and Prince Harry have been on poor terms for several years. However, one royal expert thinks that Charles is actually benefitting from having a difficult relationship with his son.

King Charles and Prince Harry have been on difficult terms for years now. The father and son started hitting road blocks when Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, found herself in the throes of negative press coverage, much of which the royal family did not denounce. After hardly defending her, tensions between Charles and Harry worsened, with Harry and Meghan eventually leaving the family.

The relationship between Harry and his father has been nothing short of drama-filled, but one royal expert thinks it’s actually only doing good things for Charles and the rest of the royal family.

King Charles and the royals might benefit from the drama with Prince Harry

The saying goes that all publicity is good publicity. And that just might be the case for Charles and the rest of the royal family. That’s because Harry is rumored to be meeting with his father after the Invictus Games in September, and it’s created a storm of headlines about the royals — which gives them plenty of coverage. And that might be exactly what they want.

“Only the men in that room know what will happen, but from a public relations standpoint, the royal family depends on storylines to stay in the news, especially when the public’s approval of the royals is in decline,” PR expert Matt Yanofsky told Mirror. “This is another story point in the soap opera, which is great for the entire family.”

The royals have always been popular among the public, but ever since the drama between Harry and the rest of the family unfolded, they’ve become even more interesting. People in the United States have taken an interest in the goings on of the royals because Harry and Meghan chose to settle down here, and Meghan is originally from the United States. It makes for an increase in popularity.

Could Prince Harry and King Charles ever make amends?

If they are searching for news coverage, then perhaps this feud will last forever. But if the two truly want to repair their relationship, then it’s certainly possible. Harry has said that he does believe there is room to reconcile with his father and brother, but not until they both take accountability for their roles in the tension. Of course, that could be difficult, given that William and Charles don’t seem to think they are on the wrong side of this years-old argument.

Harry and Meghan live in California now with their two children, so the only way they could have peace talks with the other royals would be to actively set up a time and place to meet. And since that seems unlikely with their busy schedules, it remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will ever get back to a good place with Harry’s family.

The couple’s two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have very little family outside of Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. That alone could be the reason Harry and Meghan eventually want to reconcile with the other royals, though time will tell.