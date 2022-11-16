King Charles Deeply Regrets Princess Diana’s Funeral, Expert Says: ‘He Is Responsible’ For William and Harry ‘Having to Suffer’

It’s been a quarter of a century since Princess Diana tragically died, but there’s still a ton of discourse around her death. Regarded by many as one of the saddest days in modern royal history, her death and subsequent funeral, left hoards of people in mourning. However, the two people most affected by the late royal’s death were undoubtedly Prince Harry and Prince William. The brothers were only 15 and 12 at the time of their beloved mother’s death.

Prince William Prince Harry and King Charles | Anwar Hussein/WireImage

How did Princess Diana die?

Princess Diana was only 36 when she lost her life due to a car accident. She was traveling in a Mercedes-Benz through the Pont de L’Alma tunnel in Paris when her driver lost control of the vehicle. In an attempt to avoid a collision with another car, the driver swerved and inadvertently crashed into a pillar in the tunnel. While Princess Diana did survive the initial crash and stayed alive until first responders arrived on the scene and transported her to a hospital, she later died from her injuries.

Prince Harry and Prince William were forced to walk behind their mother’s coffin to her funeral

Less than a week after Princess Diana’s death, much of the world watched on in mourning at her funeral. One of the most memorable scenes from the day was of Princess Diana’s children. Prince Harry and Prince William were made to walk behind their mother’s coffin for a full mile as it processed through the streets of London to Westminster Abbey, where the funeral was held. According to royal biographer, Chris Anderson, this decision is something that King Charles regrets.

Princess Diana | Jayne Fincher/Getty Images

RELATED: King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry

Royal biographer claims King Charles regrets allowing his sons to walk behind Princess Diana’s coffin

“I think it haunts him, as it haunts them,” Anderson shared in his upcoming book about King Charles according to Marie Claire. In an interview with the Royally Us podcast, Anderson also shared that he feels that Prince Harry and Prince William have lasting wounds from having to walk behind their mother’s coffin.

“[Prince William and Prince Harry have] spoken about it,” Anderson asserted. “I’ve written that, I believe, it’s a form of PTSD. Harry uses terms like the triggering of even flying into London, and it reminds him of that day when he had to walk behind the coffin. They were, more or less, bullied into doing it by the Palace, by the men in grey who really run the Palace, [who] Diana used to complain about.”

Prince William and Prince Harry | Adam Butler – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

RELATED: Prince Harry Was Reportedly ‘Heartbroken’ Over Drama With King Charles at Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Continuing on, Anderson shared that he feels King Charles seriously regrets having his young sons walk behind their mother’s coffin. According to the biographer, he “understands that, to some extent, he is responsible for [William and Harry] having to suffer through.”

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, ‘Spare’ will address Princess Diana’s funeral

The image of Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind Princess Diana’s coffin is certainly a memorable one. But soon royal fans will get a firsthand account of how Prince Harry was actually feeling in the moment. In his upcoming memoir, Spare, the Archewell co-founder addressed the tragic event in the first few pages. Only time will tell what details the royal can add to the memorable day.