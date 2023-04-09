King Charles Faced With Tricky Situation Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Coronation Attendance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have yet to confirm if they will attend King Charles’ coronation. One royal expert believes Charles is in a no-win situation, facing a predicament whether they come to the event or not.

King Charles | Samir Hussein/WireImage

King Charles faces a no-win situation with coronation, expert says

In an article for the New Zealand Herald, Daniela Elser explained the tricky situation Charles faces with his coronation in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan’s attendance.

“For His Majesty, he is damned if the Sussexes do come, and equally damned if they don’t,” Elser wrote.

She continued, “Should Harry and Meghan front up in their best bib and tucker and with their bravest faces plastered on, their presence back in the royal midst will be the only story people really care about.”

Elser noted how it’s likely that Harry and Meghan will receive a lot of attention if they are at the coronation, stealing the limelight from the king. “Sure, Charles’ official crowning is a historic moment, but of the billions of eyes likely to tune in to watch the ceremony, how many will be on the septuagenarian reciting some old oath and how many busy watching out for any Sussex/Wales drama?”

She added, “Every blink, twitch and cough from the Sussexes and the Prince and Princess of Wales will be scrutinized and dissected like satellite photos of Russian troop movements.”

Elser explained, “Which is to say, Charles will be in obvious danger of having his august moment overshadowed by his pouty, lip-jutting son and his couture-clad daughter-in-law.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s absence would also create an issue for Charles, according to expert

On the other hand, if Prince Harry and Meghan don’t attend the coronation, “he is equally stuffed,” Elser wrote. “Their absence inside Westminster Abbey would only really drive home how badly broken things are inside the House of Windsor.”

She continued, “The sovereign is meant to be a unifying figure. How can His Majesty try to bring a divided Britain still smarting from Brexit together when he can’t even get his younger child to turn up for the most important day of his life?”

Elser added, “It would make the whole thing ring distinctly hollow.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could ‘overshadow’ the king’s coronation, expert notes

In an article published on SkyNews.com, royal expert and Sky News Australia contributor Nigel Jones shared his thoughts on how Prince Harry could “overshadow” his father’s coronation by attending.

The timing of Harry’s recent visit to the UK for a court case coincided with King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ visit to Germany, something Jones found interesting.

“His day in court should make us apprehensive as to whether he intends to try and pull a similarly self-absorbed stunt at his father’s coronation next month,” Jones wrote.

He added, “Approaching the age of 40, Harry really does need to grow up and appreciate that the world has other priorities than the wounded pride of a privileged princeling.”