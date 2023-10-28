King Charles has not been good terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for years. However, the king is reportedly finally 'ready' to leave the past behind -- but is it possible?

During the last five years, Prince Harry and King Charles’ relationship has only deteriorated. The father and son have not been on great terms since before Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, left the royal family back in 2020. And while the two men have remained cordial in public, there is reportedly little going on between them to rebuild the burnt bridge.

However, rumors have recently started popping up that Charles is “ready to reconcile” with his younger son. But what does that mean for their future?

King Charles | Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles is reportedly ‘ready to reconcile’ with Prince Harry

Charles and Harry were on horrible terms when Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020. During Harry’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he revealed that he and his father were not even speaking. It does appear they have made slight progress since then; Charles has always mentioned Harry and Meghan during any important speeches, and Harry did fly to the UK to show support for his father during the coronation. Outside of that, though, little is known about their father-son relationship — but insiders say Charles is finally “ready to reconcile” with Harry.

Dr. Ed Owens, royal author, told GB News (via Express), “[Charles] is demonstrating he is ready to reconcile and that ultimately, the onus is on [Harry and Meghan] to make a decision as to whether they want to heal the wounds that have opened up between them and the rest of the royal family.”

However, Owens added that the king’s desire to reconcile could be because he wants to have as strong of a reputation with the British public as possible. “The King obviously wants to maintain a positive reputation with the British people,” Owens continued. “In that respect, the easiest solution is for him to try and maintain and keep hold of the moral high ground.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Karwai Tang/WireImage

What does a reconciliation mean for King Charles’ and Prince Harry’s futures?

A reconciliation would completely change the royal family. If Harry and Meghan ever got back on good terms with Harry’s father and brother, it could change the shape of the monarchy. Right now, Charles is in charge, and repairing the relationship with his son would mean his popularity would likely increase. But as Prince William takes the throne down the road, a reconciliation between William and Harry could be even more important than between Harry and Charles.

William and Harry’s kids are close in age, and William and Harry always had a generally good relationship growing up. If the two brothers could reconcile, the royal family would likely see a worldwide surge in popularity; the US would probably become much more focused on the royal family’s efforts, which is exactly what William wants.

It could open doors for the royal family if the world saw them as all one unit again. Harry and Meghan could potentially still continue their lives in the United States, but even if they did things like attend holidays in the UK and return (with a warm welcome) for royal events, it could be enough to substantially boost the royal family’s worldwide popularity.