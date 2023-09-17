King Charles Has Reportedly Given Prince Harry an ‘Ultimatum’ If Harry Ever Wants to Repair the Relationship With His Father, Source Says

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles III, have yet to work things out after Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family in 2020. Now, Charles reportedly has an ultimatum for Harry if he ever wants to have peace talks.

Prince Harry and his father, King Charles, have had plenty of issues since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as working royals back in 2020. Harry and Meghan have since moved to California, and little has been done by Harry or his father to repair the relationship.

Harry has said that he hopes to reconcile with his father, and it’s assumed that Charles feels the same way. But one source revealed that the king reportedly gave Harry an “ultimatum” if Harry ever wants to truly fix things with his dad.

Prince Harry and King Charles in 2018 | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles supposedly gave Prince Harry an ultimatum

Harry and Charles haven’t seen much of each other since Harry moved to the US. Harry did return to the UK twice in 2022 with his wife; once for the queen’s Platinum Jubilee and again for her funeral. And in 2023, Harry attended his father’s coronation ceremony, however Meghan chose to stay behind in the United States. Though both men want to fix things, they haven’t seemed to find common ground other than that. And Charles reportedly said that if Harry does want to have peace talks at any point, he has to vow that he won’t take the information they discussed and make it public.

“[Charles] will always be there for [Harry] but draws the line at public slanging matches,” a royal insider told British news outlet Bella Magazine, via Mirror. “If the talks take place, the King will make it very clear that there will be absolutely no private family business discussed in public moving forward. Staff are trying to fine-tune the details.”

It’s hard to say whether Harry and Charles met up while Harry was over in Europe for the Invictus Games, though if they did meet up, it certainly wasn’t publicized.

Prince Harry’s words about the royal family have been controversial

When Harry and Meghan left the royal family, they did what they felt they needed to do in order to tell their side of the story. They sat down with Oprah Winfrey, they released a Netflix documentary, and Harry published his memoir, “Spare.” All of these things essentially helped explain why Harry and Meghan had such a difficult time in the royal family, but their actions and decisions around their “tell-all” post-royal lifestyle have been seen as a bit controversial.

Not everyone felt that Harry and Meghan should have talked about the royals as much as they did, while others felt the two had a right to offer their own version of the royal experience. The family hardly said a word about Harry and Meghan’s stories, only having commented on the allegations of racism toward Prince Archie while Meghan was pregnant with him.

Whether or not Harry and Charles work things out remains to be seen, but it seems that if Harry is going to ever sit down with his father, Charles doesn’t want the conversation aired out for all the world to hear. Time will tell if the father and son can work things out.