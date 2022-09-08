King Charles III Issues Statement Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death

TL;DR:

King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, issued a statement following Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. 2022.

He described her death as a “moment of the greatest sadness” for the British royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral in Scotland following concern from doctors; she was 96.

King Charles | Jane Barlow – WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III, formerly Prince Charles, has issued a statement following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Ahead, read his statement on it being a “moment of the greatest sadness.”

King Charles remembers his ‘much-loved mother’ in a statement

Shortly after Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth’s death, her son — and next in the line of succession — issued a statement.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles said in a statement via Twitter.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” he continued.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held,” he added.

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth on Sept. 8

Buckingham Palace announced the queen’s death with a statement on Sept. 8, 2022.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

She was 96 and had reigned for 70 years. Previously, doctors had placed Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision at Balmoral, her Scottish estate.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said in a statement as reported by CNBC. “The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Queen Elizabeth’s death came after ongoing mobility issues. In June 2022, she participated in celebrations to mark her historic 70-year reign. Many British royals joined her. However, due to the queen’s mobility issues, she attended only a few Platinum Jubilee weekend events in person.

She stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony to kick off the celebrations alongside “working” royals. Later, she made an unexpected balcony appearance to close out the weekend’s festivities. Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as their three children, were there. So were the now-King Charles and Queen Consort (Camilla Parker Bowles).

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral is forthcoming

Queen Elizabeth | Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The funeral for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch is forthcoming. Per ABC News, her funeral will happen 10 days after her death following a national period of mourning.

The funeral itself is expected to be held at Westminster Abbey. If the queen’s funeral is indeed held at the London landmark, she will be the first sovereign to have a funeral there since 1760.

RELATED: Prince Harry Rushes to Queen Elizabeth’s Side After Health Emergency, Says Palace Spokesperson