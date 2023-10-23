King Charles and Prince Harry have not been on great terms since before Harry even left the family, but those close to the king say he has more anger behind the scenes than he lets on. Will Charles and Harry ever reconcile?

King Charles and Prince Harry have not been on the best terms since Harry left the royal family with his wife, Meghan Markle, back in 2020. The two have continued to support each other in the public eye, but sources close to the king say there is more “anger” than Charles has publicized.

Harry has said in the past that he does want to reconcile with his father but has admitted that Charles and Prince William haven’t shown the accountability that Harry is looking for.

Prince Harry gives King Charles III a kiss on the cheek in 2018 | Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images

King Charles supposedly feels more ‘anger’ toward Prince Harry than he admits in public

After Harry and Meghan left the family, they wanted to tell their side of the story. The couple did an interview with Oprah Winfrey about a year after stepping down, where they shared their own experiences within the family but also revealed some bombshell pieces of information, such as the discussion about Archie’s race that shook the royal family.

Since then, Harry has released a memoir, “Spare,” as well as done a Netflix documentary with Meghan all about the effects the tabloids had on the couple’s time as royals. And rumor has it that Charles, who always makes an effort to mention his son and daughter-in-law in any important speeches, is holding more “anger” behind the scenes than he has let on to the public.

“I have spoken to the people who worked for Meghan and Harry when they were in England and have also interviewed people who worked for William and Kate,” royal author Tom Quinn told Express. “And they say that privately, there’s a lot more anger than there is publicly.” Quinn called out Charles’ feelings, adding that he’s “really angry” about Harry’s memoir, even nearly a year after it was published. Quinn added that Charles doesn’t believe in the “whole idea that these difficulties should be aired in public.”

Prince Harry and King Charles in 2015 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles still support each other where it counts

While there might be a lot of anger, it doesn’t mean that Harry and Charles have no love for each other. Harry made the decision to attend his father’s coronation ceremony despite the tension between the two men. Although he only stayed for a short time, it likely meant a lot to Charles that he was there.

Charles has continued to wish Harry and Meghan the best during any of his royal speeches where he mentions his family. He has never distanced himself from his son in that sense, and he clearly extended the coronation invite to Harry and wanted him to be there.

Harry said in an interview that he does think he can reconcile with his father and brother but that he is looking for “accountability.” It remains unclear exactly where things stand between Harry and the rest of his family, though outside looking in, it appears there is still plenty of distance. But families fight often, and it certainly doesn’t mean they can’t reconcile. Time will tell if Harry and his father and brother are ever able to put the past behind them.