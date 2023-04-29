King Charles Still Has Plenty of ‘Pictures Of Harry and Meghan’ Around His Home, Royal Friend Reveals

King Charles and his younger son, Prince Harry, haven’t been on the best terms since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, expressed frustration in their treatment as royals several years ago. The fallout has resulted in Harry and Meghan leaving the United Kingdom to start a new life in California, as well as several intense interviews from the couple, a Harry and Meghan documentary about the British press, and, of course, Harry’s bombshell memoir, Spare.

Despite the seemingly constant tension between Charles and his son and daughter-in-law, the king reportedly still has plenty of photos of the Sussexes gracing his home — could it suggest his door remains open to peace talks?

King Charles stands in front of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and King Charles had a falling out several years ago

The drama between Harry and his father came to a head back in 2020, after Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals and removing themselves from the royal family. The two stopped attending royal engagements and accepting money, and they even paid back all the taxpayer dollars they spent on remodeling Frogmore Cottage.

Charles and Harry had been at odds for a while, but since Harry and Meghan’s departure, Charles and Harry have only been on worse terms. When Harry first spoke about the royal family to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, he didn’t have many kind things to say about his father. Still, Harry will attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6, though it certainly doesn’t mean the dust has settled between the father and son.

King Charles and Prince Harry in 2014 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles still keeps plenty of photos of Harry and Meghan in his home

Despite the royal turmoil between the two men, Charles seemingly refuses to give up hope that he and Harry can someday have a close relationship. Gyles Brandreth, a British TV host and author who also is a trustee of one of Camilla’s projects, knows Charles and Camilla quite well; he told Page Six that the couple’s home still has plenty of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, despite the tension.

Brandreth said that “when you go through” Clarence house, where Charles and Camilla reside, “there are pictures of Harry and Meghan” in several places, including “the piano [and] on the mantlepiece.”

Though the public does not often see inside the royals’ homes, the few glimpses that have been shown do have a number of family photos in the background.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and King Charles | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Could King Charles’ home suggest he’s still open to peace talks?

Harry and Charles have reportedly tried to talk things through, but it’s been unsuccessful. Still, Charles keeping photos of his son and daughter-in-law around his home does mean he still has much love for the couple — even if it’s too hard to sit down and have a conversation. At the end of the day, Harry is choosing to fly hours across continents to support his father during his coronation ceremony, which has to mean that there is still love deep down, despite the troubles.

Charles keeping photos of Harry and Meghan could mean peace talks might eventually happen. It can take years for damage to be undone, but now that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet have royal titles, perhaps their growing older will help facilitate some kind of connection between Charles and Harry, too.