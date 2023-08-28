The King of England is keeping his distance from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

King Charles appears to have had enough of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s behavior over the past three years. A royal expert claims the United Kingdom’s King will never let the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into the royal family’s good graces. She says, “Good riddance.”

Why a royal expert believes King Charles has strong feelings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

In an interview with Sky News host Rita Panahi, TalkTV contributor Esther Krakue shared her views on King Charles’ response to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s behavior over the past three years. She believes the king’s firm stance may shift public perception of how the royal family has handled the couple.

“For the longest time, the British public weren’t happy to pay for the Sussexes. Especially when the mood soured about their public persona and public profile,” Krakue said.

“It seemed particularly in the case of Meghan, all they were doing was complaining,” she continued. “Being a member of the royal family is a huge privilege, but it comes with responsibilities, a sense of duty, and the couple never got that.”

Krakue concluded, “I think King Charles knows that, because that is probably the case, they will never return to active royal life. Good riddance.”

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew face a challenging return to public royal life, says expert

Royal expert Esther Krakue believes King Charles has his hands full with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew. Both senior royals have shamed the monarchy with their un-royal behavior over the past three years.

Krakue says, “Prince Harry and Prince Andrew find themselves in a similar situation in that there are no roles for them back in the royal family.” She believes the king has been more “decisive” as of late.

“[Charles] is more determined to have the royal family to be the way he looks like under his leadership,” she continued.” Krakue believes Harry attending Charles’ coronation back in May 2023 was the duke’s “gesture toward his father.”

She continued, “That was where it ended. Harry and Meghan Markle have no place within the royal family. Queen Elizabeth’s passing will be commemorated, and the Sussex’s are nowhere to be found.”

“King Charles knows how the public feels about the Sussex and Prince Andrew,” Krakue concluded. “Most people want their titles removed. And if King Charles is reading the room, he knows much of his popularity comes from listening to the public.”

King Charles has been ‘pushed’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle, King Charles and Prince Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony in 2018 | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

A second commentator, Charlie Rae, former royal editor of The Sun, discussed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in an interview for Talk TV. He believes that Harry and Meghan have tested King Charles’ limits.

“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come total outcasts,” Rae said. “They’ve had their HRH titles [His and Her Royal Highness] stripped from the royal family website.”

Rae claims the monarch can only be pressed “so far.” He says Harry and Meghan “have pushed him right to the limit. They’re no longer invited to any of the upcoming royal events.”

Harry’s latest project for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, debuts on the streaming network beginning Aug. 30, 2023. King Charles remains on his summer holiday and will celebrate the first anniversary of the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, on Sept. 8 in quiet reflection. Harry will reportedly not be joining his father during that time.