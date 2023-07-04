King Charles and his first grandchild, Prince George, have the sweetest connection. But at first, Charles seemed uncertain about his role as grandfather.

Prince George made King Charles a grandfather. Charles has two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and today, he has five grandchildren. William and his wife, Kate Middleton, were married back in 2011 after dating for nearly a decade, and in 2013, they welcomed their first child, the one who would become next in line to the throne after William: Prince George.

William and Kate have since welcomed two more kids, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, share two kids of their own: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Charles might be a seasoned grandfather these days, but there is one grandchild who seems to capture his heart more than the rest: His first, Prince George. One body language expert says the grandfather-grandson relationship between the two is clearly visible through Charles’ body language.

Body language expert says King Charles and Prince George had a rocky start

When George was first born, of course Charles had no idea how to be a grandfather. And body language expert Judi James says that was once obvious in the way Charles and George interacted. “Charles was 65 when George was born and his first grandson seemed to place him in the position of ‘Grandpa-in-training,’” James said to Express. “His body language only later suggested a much more confident, hands-on approach to both Charlotte and Louis as well as Camilla’s five grandkids … In the few photos we have of them together, Charles seems to have held George like an unexploded bomb.”

But that isn’t because Charles didn’t love his grandson, but rather that he just wasn’t aware of exactly how to interact with him. But that seems to slowly be changing, especially now that George is almost 10 years old. “This is probably a slow-burn relationship though that could lead to very profound bonds of shared passions, causes and mutual respect.”

Judi James seems to think that Charles, William, and George are quite alike and not just because they are all in direct line to the throne. “Like his grandfather, George seems to be growing into a rather thoughtful young man who takes his royal duties seriously and his interest in the environment and gardening will be something they can both share,” James said.

Of course, George is already learning what it means to be a future king. Though William and Kate have worked hard to give him as normal of a childhood as possible, George is approaching his preteen years, meaning he will only learn more and more about the practices of engaging with others in public. He has begun to attend events alongside his parents, and he had a role in Charles’ coronation. George is observing how his father and grandfather handle their roles of king and first-in-line, knowing that once his grandfather dies, he’ll be taking those next steps toward the throne. For now, though, he’s enjoying a close relationship with his Grandpa while he continues to grow up.