King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says

Six months before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a private meeting with the late monarch when the couple traveled to Europe for the Invictus Games. It was also reported that they had a visit with Harry’s father, now-King Charles III, as well. According to a royal author, Charles had one goal in mind for that meeting as he wanted to make sure his son and daughter-in-law saw him before they saw the queen and tried to “sweet-talk” her.

Claim Charles met with Harry and Meghan before they could ‘sweet-talk’ queen

In her new book The New Royals: Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl relayed what she was told about that meeting between the Sussexes and Charles.

In an extract published by Vanity Fair, Nicholl wrote: “Charles insisted on meeting Harry and Meghan before their audience with the queen. According to one insider, he wanted to make sure Harry wouldn’t be able to sweet-talk her the way [Prince] Andrew had and get her to agree to anything without Charles’s say-so.”

Nicholl explained that the meeting was very brief because “the Sussexes were late, and Charles had just 15 minutes with his son and daughter-in-law before he had to leave for the Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle, where he was standing in for the queen for the very first time.”

Prince Harry reportedly suggested using a mediator to work out family issues

Nicholl also shared details of that meeting and what her sources told her about Harry suggesting they try and work out their issues but wanted to use a mediator to do so.

Nicholl cited a family friend who said: “Harry went in with hugs and the best of intentions and said he wanted to clear the air. He actually suggested that they use a mediator to try and sort things out, which had Charles somewhat bemused and Camilla spluttering into her tea. Camilla told Harry it was ridiculous and that they were a family and would sort it out between themselves.”

Harry described meeting with queen but didn’t disclose anything about meeting with his dad

Shortly after meeting with his father and grandmother, Prince Harry traveled to The Hague, Netherlands and did an interview with TODAY show’s Hoda Kotb. While he spoke about his visit with the queen he did not share any details about his meeting with Charles.

“Being with her, it was great. It was just so nice to see her,” the Duke of Sussex said about his meeting with the queen. “She’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humor with me.”

