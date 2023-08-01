Back in January 2023, Prince Harry released his long-anticipated memoir, “Spare,” which detailed his entire life growing up in the royal family. It was his story in his own words, and while some saw it as brave, others saw it as disrespectful to those who raised him. Regardless, it was pretty agreed-upon that the book stirred up some controversy.

Harry’s father, King Charles III, with whom he has had a rocky relationship for several years now, reportedly has refused to read the book due to its “hurtful” comments about the royal family.

King Charles III and Prince Harry in 2015 | Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images

King Charles reportedly won’t read Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ Memoir

It might no come as a surprise, but King Charles doesn’t actually want to read Harry’s memoir. At least, that’s what a royal source is claiming. According to Express, a family friend of the king’s said that he wouldn’t want to read something that was so “hurtful” to his family, which is why he has opted not to pick up a copy of Harry’s memoir. It’s unclear if any other members of the royal family have peered at the highly successful book, which sold more than one million copies on its first day.

Harry first announced the memoir in 2022, and it was easy to see at that point that it would likely stir up some difficult feelings among royal family members. Since leaving the family in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, haven’t been on good terms with their relatives and have only returned to the United Kingdom for absolutely necessary events, such as the queen’s funeral and Charles’ coronation. During Harry’s interview with Oprah in 2021, he said he and his father weren’t on speaking terms. It’s unclear if that’s still the case, but it’s almost certain they have not fully worked through any of the difficulties from the last few years.

Prince Harry and his family show no signs of reconciliation

Harry has said that he doesn’t want to go on like this forever. He revealed in a 2023 interview with Tom Bradby that he does believe that patching things up with his loved ones is still in the cards. However, he suggested that he won’t move forward with that until there is some accountability from his father and brother.

Harry said in the interview that he “would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back. At the moment, I don’t recognize them, as much as they probably don’t recognize me.”

Harry did take a solo trip to the UK back in May 2023 to attend his father’s coronation ceremony, but he remained with the family for almost as little time as possible. Rumor has it he hardly had a chance to have a connected conversation with his father and brother, which only adds to the concern that Harry, William, and Charles might never be in the same place long enough to truly work through their problems. Rumors have swirled that Harry could be looking to return to the royal family with Meghan, though it’s hard to imagine any part of that is true.