King Charles Will Have to Share Spotlight With ‘Co-Stars’ Prince Harry and Meghan Even if They Don’t Attend Coronation, Commentator Says

Plans are underway for King Charles III’s coronation on May 6. But instead of all the talk being about the historic day and ceremony, most of the chatter is focused on whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will show up and what kind of reception they’ll receive from the family and the British public if they do attend.

Well, according to one royal commentator, the Sussexes will get “co-star billing” as the king will have to share the spotlight with them even if they don’t attend the event.

Now-King Charles III with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on balcony during Trooping The Colour 2018 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Report Meghan ‘feels excluded’ from coronation plans

In a column for the New Zealand Herald, commentator Daniela Elser cited a recent report from The Spectator which claims the Sussexes are “weighing up” whether or not to accept the coronation invite because Meghan “feels excluded from the event.”

However, a source told The Mirror that is “ridiculous” and described the report as “nothing but lies.”

“It’s not that Meghan feels excluded with the planning, Meghan feels like the palace is only fighting for Prince Harry to attend and they don’t care whether she shows up or not. And that does not sit well with her,” To Di For Daily podcast host Kinsey Schofield claimed via Fox News Digital. “Rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities. She does not want to be booed or humiliated on a global scale, yet she understands that her brand stateside increases in value with her proximity to the royal family.”

Meghan Markle makes a speech on stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles will still share spotlight with Sussexes even if they’re not there

In her column, Elser opined that even if the Sussexes don’t attend the coronation, the king will still be sharing the spotlight with them.

She wrote that she believes the duke and duchess will “at least get co-star billing,” adding that “in scenario a) the minute we see one of Meghan’s Gianvito Rossi-clad feet stepping into the millennium-old Abbey, which has been the scene of coronations since 1066, TV cameras and the global press horde will be trained on her … to catch every blink and glance at the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Scenario b) would see the Sussexes decide they would prefer to stay home in California … Even then, the Sussexes’ non-attendance would set off an international media hoo-ha and take attention away from Charles and the giant historic moment.”

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and now-King Charles III attend 2018 Royal Ascot Day 1 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry and Meghan’s children likely won’t attend the ceremony

Even if both Meghan and Harry do attend the coronation, it seems unlikely that their son, Archie, and their daughter, Lilibet, will as well.

Some of the reasons for that are their ages and their positions in the line of succession as Archie is in sixth place after his dad and Lilibet is seventh in line just ahead of Prince Andrew.

It’s also widely believed that Archie and Lili will be absent from the affair because Meghan and Harry control and are careful when it comes to how much of their children the public gets to see. Therefore, it certainly doesn’t seem likely the kiddos would be at an event that will have so many eyes watching.